Following four reports for engine compartment fires in the United States, Honda is issuing a voluntary recall for approximately 1.15 million Accord models. Thankfully, no deaths or injuries related with these incidents have been reported so far.

So, what’s the defect? It’s the 12-volt battery sensor, which is located on the negative battery cable within the engine compartment and is monitoring the battery’s state of charge. Its only task is to signal the driver for problems with the battery or the charging system.







In the affected vehicles, Accords from the 2013-2016 model years, the sensor may not be sufficiently sealed against moisture intrusion and, over time, “moisture intrusion may bring road salt or other electrically conductive substances inside the battery sensor, leading to corrosion and eventual electrical shorting of the sensor.” If that happens, the sensor could heat up through electrical resistance, start to smoke and, in the worst case, start a fire.

By late this month, Honda will start notifying owners of affected vehicles about the recall and send them instructions to get their cars to the nearest dealer. In the service center, the vehicle will be tested for a Diagnostic Troubleshooting Code (DTC) related to the sensor, and the battery sensor will be inspected. If necessary, it will be replaced free of charge.

The Japanese manufacturer explains that, due to the large number of parts required for such a massive recall, if a vehicle has a battery sensor in good condition, the dealer will apply only a temporary repair. Eventually, all owners of vehicles that have not yet received the final repair will receive a second mailed notification with instructions for a new visit to the dealer for the final repair.

Source: Honda