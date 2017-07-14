Hide press release Show press release

JAGUAR E-PACE – THE COMPACT PERFORMANCE SUV WITH SPORTS CAR LOOKS

AT A GLANCE

Jaguar sports car design and dynamics in a five-seat compact performance SUV

Latest connectivity and practicality solutions for busy families

Up to eight devices can stream content using E-PACE’s 4G Wi-Fi hotspot

Touch Pro infotainment system connects customers to their favourite apps on the move

Large 12.3-inch full colour TFT driver display and Head-Up Display means the driver need never take their eyes off the road

Configurable Dynamics technology delivers true Jaguar dynamics, allowing drivers to personalise throttle, steering and transmission settings

Lightweight suspension architecture, all-wheel drive, Active Driveline and torque vectoring provide excellent agility and all-surface traction

Sports car-inspired design includes 21-inch alloy wheels

First Jaguar to exclusively feature Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, from the clean and responsive 150PS diesel with 124g/km CO 2 emissions to the sporty 300PS petrol accelerating from standstill to 60mph in 5.9 seconds

Customer orders are now open, priced from £28,500 in the UK

SUMMARY

The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle.

The E-PACE is the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family following Jaguar’s first all-electric SUV, the I-PACE Concept and the World Car of the Year-winning F-PACE performance SUV.

The exterior design is inspired by the F-TYPE sports car and is characterised by the distinctive Jaguar grille, muscular proportions, short overhangs and powerful haunches. Optional 21-inch alloy wheels give the E-PACE a bold and purposeful stance, instantly communicating dynamic agility. Jaguar sports car DNA is also evident in the fast sweep of the roofline and the distinctive side window graphic.

“Established Jaguar design principles ensure the E-PACE is immediately recognisable as the sports car of its class. Our new compact SUV combines the interior space, connectivity and security that families expect with the kind of proportions, purity of design and performance not usually associated with such a practical vehicle.”

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar

The E-PACE will be one of the most connected and intelligent vehicles in its class. The next-generation touchscreen infotainment system connects customers to their favourite apps, such as Spotify through Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl apps.

Digital connectivity can be found throughout the cabin, ready for every need of the modern family. There are up to four 12-volt charging points and five USB connections as well as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices.

The E-PACE has exceptional interior space for a vehicle in this class. The compact SUV is 4,395mm long with short front and rear overhangs of 882mm and 832mm respectively. Its 2,681mm wheelbase seats five in absolute comfort and yields a generous rear legroom of 892mm while the large luggage capacity of 577 litres is made possible by the vehicle’s sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension architecture.

New chassis hardware developed for the E-PACE maximises interior space while also providing the strong foundations for the vehicle’s impressive all-surface dynamic capabilities. The Integral Link rear suspension layout has allowed Jaguar’s engineers to deliver the responsiveness and agility required without compromising ride comfort.

Configurable Dynamics gives the driver even more control with individual settings for the throttle, automatic transmission, steering and, where fitted, the Adaptive Dynamics suspension system. The Adaptive Dynamics set-up senses driver input, body and wheel movements and pre-emptively loads the suspension and chassis and adjusts the damping for improved roll control and agility in all conditions. As a result, the E-PACE delivers all the space young families need with all the character of a true Jaguar sports car.

Under the bonnet, E-PACE features a choice of efficient yet powerful Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 300PS Ingenium petrol turbo engine powers E-PACE from 0-60mph in just 5.9 seconds (6.4 seconds for the 0-100km/h sprint) before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 151mph. For customers who want the ultimate efficiency, the front-wheel drive 150PS Ingenium diesel delivers CO 2 emissions of 124g/km.

“The E-PACE provides the best of both worlds: Jaguar sports car dynamics with compact SUV practicality. The latest addition to the PACE family provides comfort, interior space and clever stowage solutions allied to engaging handling and Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Ingenium petrol and diesel engines.”

Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar E-PACE

The E-PACE’s Active Driveline all-wheel drive system is a technological first for Jaguar. The intelligent set-up combines phenomenal traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear-wheel-drive character. The system’s torque-biasing capability delivers optimal stability, dynamics and fuel efficiency in all conditions.

The E-PACE features the very latest safety and driver assistance technologies. A stereo camera underpins the advanced Emergency Braking system, which also provides pedestrian detection, and supports Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as the Adaptive Speed Limiter, and Driver Condition Monitor features. Front and Rear Parking Aids are standard on every vehicle providing peace of mind during difficult manoeuvres.

The camera also combines with the electric power assisted steering system to deliver a Blind Spot Assist function to help reduce the risk of sideswipe collisions on multi-lane roads. A new Forward Traffic Detection system also warns drivers of approaching vehicles at junctions where visibility is restricted. Advanced active safety features include a pedestrian airbag, which deploys from beneath the trailing edge of the bonnet to enhance pedestrian protection in the event of a collision.

The E-PACE is the first Jaguar to feature the company’s next-generation Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) Head-Up Display technology. The advanced display can project up to 66 per cent more information onto the windscreen using large, full-colour graphics with enhanced clarity. Essential information including vehicle speed and navigation directions are in full view at all times, with alerts and updates for the infotainment, safety and convenience features all projected directly into the driver’s eyeline – reducing the need to look away from the road.

Every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system. Natural voice control technology, a 10-inch touchscreen interface and a customisable home screen make interactions with the system quick, simple and highly intuitive.

An optional 12.3-inch full colour digital TFT instrument panel and choice of two premium audio systems developed with Meridian ensure E-PACE offers the technology and connectivity that customers crave.

The E-PACE is also available with an innovative wearable Activity Key. The waterproof and shockproof wristband has an integrated RFDI transponder, allowing the driver to lock the main key inside the vehicle when enjoying activities such as running, swimming or cycling.

Whenever the Activity Key is activated, by holding the wristband up to the upper edge of the number plate surround on the tailgate, any conventional key fobs left inside the vehicle are disabled.

The strong chassis also allows owners to tow up to 1,800kg (braked), ideal for customers who use their E-PACE for both business and pleasure.

FIRST EDITION: FULLY EQUIPPED AND PERFORMANCE DRIVEN

The E-PACE First Edition is available for the first full year of sales, powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 180PS Ingenium diesel or 249PS Ingenium petrol engines paired with the nine-speed ZF automatic transmission. First Edition models are carefully specified to showcase the E-PACE’s unique design, performance and practicality – based on the R-Dynamic SE specification pack.

Three colour options are available – Caldera Red, which is unique to the First Edition for the first 12 months, Yulong White and Santorini Black. Gloss Black detailing and distinctive 20-inch Satin Grey diamond-turned, split-spoke alloy wheels complete the exterior look.

A special soft grain Windsor leather interior in Ebony with red contrast stitching and an Ebony suedecloth headlining give the cabin a distinctive appearance. Configurable ambient mood lighting and the natural light from the panoramic roof perfectly complement the spacious interior. Jaguar’s next-generation TFT Head-Up Display, additional charging points and loadspace rails ensure the First Edition has the perfect blend of personality, technology and real-world practicality.

Additional highlights include Configurable Dynamics, a gesture-controlled tailgate and Jaguar Activity Key, along with unique First Edition carpet mats and treadplates.

R-DYNAMIC PACK

Specifying the R-Dynamic model enhances the Jaguar’s sporty streak, providing body-hugging sports seats with contrast stitching and a Jet Morzine headlining. Brushed stainless steel treadplates and pedals combine to create a sports-focused interior while soft-grained leather on the R-Dynamic-branded steering wheel and the addition of gearshift paddles provide more focussed benefits.

On the outside, the R-Dynamic features styling details designed to enhance the E-PACE’s stealth, power and refinement. Front fog lights with a Gloss Black finish are complemented by a similar finish on the grille, rear valance and tailpipe finishers. Body-coloured wheel-arch surrounds and satin chrome highlights on the side vents and grille surrounds also distinguish R-Dynamic derivatives.

RANGE SUMMARY

The E-PACE and E-PACE R-Dynamic are available with S, SE and HSE specification packs and a choice of five powertrains, with three diesel and two petrol engines. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel powerplant is available in 150PS, 180PS and 240PS outputs, while the pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol turbo units deliver 249PS or 300PS.

High levels of standard equipment are a core component of the E-PACE range. Convenience features such as Touch Pro infotainment, LED headlights and a rear view camera system are joined by advanced driver assistance systems including Driver Condition Monitor and Emergency Braking.

DESIGN

The E-PACE combines sports car looks with ingenious packaging to create a compact performance SUV with trademark Jaguar presence

The E-PACE blends sports car design with compact SUV practicality, removing compromise from the equation. The result is a car that will attract new drivers to the Jaguar family and energise the segment.

“We designed the E-PACE to be a Jaguar for active people who need space and practicality but see no reason to compromise on performance. Its proportions, stance and lines express the excitement of driving a car of this calibre, while concealing an interior that outclasses traditional competitors with its size, craftsmanship and connectivity.

“Compact cars need to provide intelligent answers to the little challenges everyday life throws at people, and I believe that Jaguar’s focus on design purity provides enormous advantages. This is a sports vehicle with unmistakable character - a Jaguar sports car designed for daily lives in a package that is as rewarding as it is practical.”

Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar

The E-PACE combines the dynamic body language and proportions of a Jaguar sports car with the space, safety and practicality typically associated with a compact SUV.

Short front and rear overhangs place its large wheels at each corner and the teardrop graphic of the side windows, inspired by the F-TYPE, gives the newest addition to the PACE family a purposeful stance. The front view of the compact SUV reveals a confident, assertive face that showcases the shared DNA with Jaguar’s sports cars.

The fast sweep of the roofline works in harmony with the bold side window graphic, sending a clear message about the vehicle’s dynamic promise – and ingeniously creating more space for rear-seat passengers. The dynamic body sides have the fuselage-like profile found in the most iconic Jaguar designs.

The muscular haunches, which taper towards the rear, draw inspiration directly from the F-TYPE sports car and contribute to the E-PACE’s powerful stance. Sharp creases in the front and rear fenders further emphasise this.

The E-PACE’s bold grille gives the vehicle an assertive attitude that is unmistakably Jaguar. Advanced LED headlights (optional) are similar in concept to those used on the F-TYPE sports car and feature Jaguar’s signature J-blade daytime running lights, which flow around the outer edges of the headlights.

The high-specification headlight system also features Adaptive Matrix LED technology (optional), with two slim horizontal LED modules to manage the low and high beams. The crystal-like lenses add a beautiful technical detail to the muscular front-end design, as well as superior illumination of the road in the dark. Additionally, the J-blade running lights also perform the indicator function with a sweeping movement.

Approaching from the rear, the taut surfaces and muscular haunches fuse with the sharp lines of the rear light clusters. The slim, blade-like rear lamps feature full LED technology and are another sign of the E-PACE’s shared DNA with Jaguar’s flagship sports car.

The option of a body-coloured, black contrast or fixed panoramic roof gives customers an opportunity to personalise their vehicle. The black finish extends the entire length of the roof, from the windscreen to the trailing edge of the roof spoiler in a style that mirrors the F-TYPE Coupé.

E-PACE can be specified in 11 exterior colours, either Caldera Red (First Edition only) or Fuji White (Solid); Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Santorini Black or Corris Grey (Metallic); and Farallon Pearl Black or Silicon Silver (Premium Metallic).

“You best appreciate the profile and proportions of E-PACE when viewed from a little distance; given the E-PACE’s longer front overhang, we’ve balanced this with a shorter rear overhang to give the car a sense of movement, even when stationary, which is a Jaguar trademark.”

Wayne Burgess, Studio Director, Production Vehicles

Beautiful details

The E-PACE is the first vehicle in its class to offer 21-inch wheels. The five split-spoke, diamond turned Satin Grey rims provide the ultimate wheel-to-body ratio and are among 12 options

Side fender vents in polished chrome, a signature Jaguar design touch, provide an element of premium detailing to the E-PACE. On R-Dynamic models, the vents are finished in satin chrome

The grille mesh features a 3D chamfering detail on its wide, flat hexagons motif to catch the light with Jaguar’s biggest-ever Growler grille badge at the centre, concealing the Adaptive Cruise Control sensors

Round tailpipe finishers are neatly integrated into the rear valance, providing a visual reminder of the vehicle’s performance, exhaust note and refinement, inspired by jet engine tailpipes

The large upper tailgate spoiler is a three-piece design that has been tuned for optimum airflow

First class cabin: space and practicality

The interior is further proof the E-PACE is a compact performance SUV. Its dynamic, modern, high-quality design amplifies the driving experience, while providing space and practicality for everybody else.

Occupants are enveloped in premium materials, ensuring every touch point emphasises the sense of quality. Soft trimmed door casings with cool touch, satin chrome door handles, the beautifully crafted leather-clad facia and seat upholstery with twin-needle stitching all enhance the sense of luxury.

The interior focal point is a wraparound cockpit with the passenger grab handle forming the boundary of the driver console – a design concept directly inspired by the Jaguar F-TYPE. Its geometry provides a powerful visual connection with the doors while the seating position gives the driver an elevated ‘Sports Command’ driving position, offering excellent visibility while retaining a cockpit-like feel.

The bold and intelligent use of colour is a hallmark of the interior, aided by a visually-cohesive linearity between the cockpit and doors. The colour sections on the seats, instrument panel and door panels all echo a similar treatment found in the F-TYPE sports car – a strategy highlighted in R-Dynamic models, which combine a youthful colour palette with brighter contrast stitching.

The choice of colour scheme combines with the E-PACE’s premium instrument panel materials to create an interior that combines sporty precision and tasteful simplicity.

The E-PACE breaks with tradition by favouring a premium Noble Chrome treatment over traditional wood trim finishes. The understated metal finish for key details such as the gearshift surround, instrument panel, side vents and door pulls gives the cabin a contemporary premium character.

Primary controls, such as the sports gear shifter and drive mode selector, have been carefully designed to promote driver engagement. The sports car interior provides the blueprint with a sculpted tactility that reinforces the E-PACE interior’s sporty feel and tunes the driver into the driving experience.

Premium leathers are used on key touch-points such as the steering wheel, centre-console grab handle and gear shifter to enhance refinement, while the secondary controls have been made simpler and more intuitive. The 10-inch touchscreen for the Touch Pro infotainment reduces the number of hard switches while tactile and intuitive rotary dials operate the climate control functions. A 12.3-inch HD virtual Interactive Driver Display combined with the Thin Film Transistor (TFT) full colour Head-Up Display means the driver has all the information they could possibly need within their field of vision.

The interior balances the driver-focused design with a broad emphasis on overall usability and provides generous passenger and luggage space for five people with ingenious small item stowage solutions. The 8.42-litre centre console compartment can house four large water bottles, as well as configurable cupholders and trays; the lockable 10.07-litre glovebox offers secure storage, while 10.56-litre front and 8.26-litre rear door bins are bigger than most. The E-PACE also demonstrates versatility with a configurable console stowage solution centred on smart device connectivity and customer experience.

Attention to detail is also evident in the design of the interior lighting, which illuminates essential features such as handles and stowage areas while task lighting enables customers to configure colour settings to their personal preference.

The seat materials are designed for active lifestyles with durable, technical materials and contrast stitching in vibrant colours that emphasise the E-PACE’s sportiness. Optional soft Windsor leathers with tonal stitching bring additional luxury and refinement.

A raft of beautiful details also show the fun and quirky side of Jaguar; on HSE models Jaguar ‘contemporary animal print’ designer labels are sewn into the shoulder hem of the front seats (in red on First Edition vehicles) and the same pattern is repeated on rubber mats in stowage areas.

“Creating a dynamic, modern and relevant interior continues the promise of the E-PACE’s exterior character as soon as the doors are opened. The soft, high-quality materials used throughout the cabin are the first ‘handshake’ with the customer, while charming British detail design leaves a lasting memory. The E-PACE interior design raises the bar for the compact performance SUV.”

Alister Whelan, Creative Director, Jaguar Interiors

Spot the inspiration

The Jaguar E-PACE features a number of details inspired by timeless automotive and design ideas:

Race circuit chicane – the distinctive shape of a chicane inspired elements inside and outside the new E-PACE – most obviously in the light signature of the rear LED lamps

Leica camera – the tactile rotary dials found at the centre of the lower dashboard are inspired by the precise controls of a classic Leica camera lens

Gestalt theory – the theory that describes visual perception and how people organise visual elements into groups or unified wholes, even when they’re not. The front console mats and seat labels (HSE only) deliver on this promise, with a Jaguar print visible from certain angles

Wildlife – the fun ‘Jaguar Cub’ graphic in the obscuration band of the windscreen and integrated into the puddle lamp projection have been incorporated solely to put a smile on customers’ faces

R-Dynamic design

For customers who want their E-PACE to make a clearer statement of its high-performance character, the R-Dynamic model is the solution. It is available with the same choice of powertrain options and S, SE and HSE specification packs as standard models, but has a series of visual enhancements inside and out.

On the exterior, R-Dynamic models use a series of intelligent design upgrades to achieve their standout style and enhance the E-PACE’s athleticism. A unique front bumper provides deeper outboard air intakes and includes fog lights to promote the vehicle’s sports car aesthetics.

Body-coloured sills and lower rear bumper surfaces with a Gloss Black rear valance give the vehicle a stronger sense of power and purpose. Satin chrome detailing on the front grille surround and the fender vents provides the finishing touches.

Inside, R-Dynamic models retain the E-PACE’s exceptional comfort and refinement. Sports-style seats with unique shoulder profiles and deeper bolsters are the most eye-catching addition. The R-Dynamic seats feature a unique and highly tactile Sportmesh finish and a selection of leather seat finishes in vibrant colours with contrast stitching to highlight the model’s sporty character.

Elsewhere, Jaguar’s design team has enhanced key details. A Jet Morzine headlining, brushed stainless steel pedals and R-Dynamic treadplates complete the E-PACE’s subtle change in character.

CHASSIS

The E-PACE embodies Jaguar DNA with a balance between agility and comfort, combining sports car on-road dynamics with family-friendly comfort

New chassis hardware developed specifically for the E-PACE provides the foundations for the compact performance SUV’s impressive dynamic capabilities. The chassis is based on the sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension concept developed for the Jaguar F-PACE. The Integral Link architecture separates lateral and longitudinal forces, providing the optimum combination of responsive steering and handling with longitudinal impact absorption and refinement.

The E-PACE’s advanced rear suspension is also incredibly compact, maximising interior space and allowing for generous wheel travel and articulation that gives the compact SUV excellent all-surface capability.

A new front suspension design further enhances the driver’s connection to the road. The front knuckle is a lightweight hollow-cast aluminium component designed to provide additional camber for improved turn-in and minimise understeer. A specially-tuned front subframe was developed to generate a stiffer structure including solid rear mounts to contribute to the vehicle’s connected steering feel.

The use of stiff suspension bushes and anti-roll bars enhance the sense of performance by improving steering responses and control while ensuring low roll angles, which are a key part of making the E-PACE a true Jaguar.

“With the E-PACE, our aim was to develop a Jaguar SUV that feels and responds with the character of any of our rear-wheel drive vehicles. It was fundamental to us that E-PACE delivers exceptional drive dynamics, yet is refined and comfortable, and this was achieved with intelligent solutions, such as the compact Integral Link rear suspension and the semi-solid mounted front subframe. Here is an all-wheel-drive compact performance SUV that has the precision and body control to make the E-PACE as rewarding for the driver as it is comfortable for the passengers.”

Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar

Jaguar engineers have used lightweight aluminium suspension components extensively, increasing stiffness and reducing unsprung mass, to achieve the E-PACE’s dynamic performance. The rear suspension is mounted on a light, stiff steel subframe to optimise both steering responses and refinement.

Configurable Dynamics and Adaptive Dynamics

The E-PACE’s Configurable Dynamics package allows customers to access even more of the compact performance SUV’s rich dynamic range by enabling the driver to tailor the driving experience to suit both the conditions and their own personal preferences – selecting either Normal or Dynamic settings for the throttle response mapping, steering response, transmission shift speed and, where fitted, the Adaptive Dynamics suspension.

Adaptive Dynamics on E-PACE introduces a continuously variable damper technology featuring a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valve that controls damping. This gave Jaguar’s dynamics team greater scope to carefully tune the balance between handling responses and body control to deliver traditional Jaguar driving DNA. The system’s benefits include faster responses to inputs, better inside/outside wheel force distribution and a dedicated off-road tune. It is available as an option and gives customers additional benefit of 21-inch alloy wheels as standard.

Adaptive Dynamics monitors vehicle movements every 2 milliseconds (0.002 seconds) and calculates the required damping force every 10 milliseconds (0.01 seconds). The package is programmed to respond instantly to the driver’s inputs and road surface changes. It gives the driver greater control and minimises body roll, providing a flatter, more balanced ride. Rough surfaces and off-road conditions are sensed immediately and the damping adapts instantaneously to retain its equilibrium.

Drivers can select both Normal and Dynamic settings for the Adaptive Dampers through a Configurable Dynamics system, as part of the JaguarDrive Control system. The Dynamic setting has been calibrated to provide increased body control, for a more connected and engaging drive. Using the Touch Pro infotainment system, customers can also access the Dynamic-i interface, which has a g-meter, stopwatch and a map of accelerator pedal response.

JaguarDrive Control in all E-PACE models gives customers a choice of four driving modes, selected using buttons on the centre console:

Normal – an optimum balance of performance, control and comfort for regular journeys

– an optimum balance of performance, control and comfort for regular journeys Dynamic – a more engaging driving experience, with dedicated Dynamic settings for a wide range of vehicle systems. Depending on the vehicle specification, these can include the steering, throttle response, Adaptive Dynamics, AWD/Active Driveline, transmission shift strategy, Dynamic Stability Control and Torque Vectoring by Braking

– a more engaging driving experience, with dedicated Dynamic settings for a wide range of vehicle systems. Depending on the vehicle specification, these can include the steering, throttle response, Adaptive Dynamics, AWD/Active Driveline, transmission shift strategy, Dynamic Stability Control and Torque Vectoring by Braking ECO – modifies settings to optimise fuel economy and encourage a more efficient driving style, with revised settings for throttle response, automatic transmission, climate control and other interior comfort features

– modifies settings to optimise fuel economy and encourage a more efficient driving style, with revised settings for throttle response, automatic transmission, climate control and other interior comfort features Rain, Ice and Snow – enhances stability in low-grip conditions with revised settings for Dynamic Stability Control, throttle response and automatic transmission

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

The E-PACE has an advanced all-wheel-drive system that complements Jaguar’s characteristic rear-wheel-drive handling balance and agile steering feel

The E-PACE is equipped with a range of advanced technology to deliver exceptional agility and feedback through the corners, efficiency during steady-state cruising and outstanding all-surface capability, delivered via a front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Standard Driveline: confidence on all surfaces, in all weathers

The permanent AWD system reacts to driving conditions to seamlessly distribute engine torque for optimal control and confidence in all circumstances on 150PS and 180PS Ingenium diesel models and the 249PS Ingenium petrol.

In normal conditions, the system intelligently distributes torque between the front and rear to maximise stability and handling, or fuel economy, where appropriate. On slippery surfaces the system can send almost all of the engine’s power to the rear if the front axle loses traction.

Active Driveline: intelligent performance

The E-PACE’s Active Driveline all-wheel drive (AWD) system is a technological first for Jaguar that combines phenomenal all-wheel traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear wheel drive character. The system’s torque-biasing capability delivers outstanding assurance and dynamic handling, as well as helping to reduce fuel consumption.

The Active Driveline AWD system can transfer almost all the engine torque to the rear axle in extreme conditions. Under standard conditions, the nominal torque split delivers a rear-wheel-drive character, ensuring the E-PACE handles with the clarity and feel of a rear-wheel-drive sports car.

At the rear axle, two independent electronically-controlled wet-plate clutches distribute torque between the rear wheels, with the capability to direct 100 per cent of that torque to either rear wheel in 100 milliseconds (0.1 seconds). The extraordinary capability of the E-PACE’s Active Driveline AWD system ensures the compact SUV remains stable and predictable in all conditions.

Data from the E-PACE’s vehicle sensors enables the software to analyse the driving conditions and calculate the optimum torque distribution, updating every 10 milliseconds (0.01 seconds). The Active Driveline can then distribute torque to the rear wheel with the most available traction in an instant, enabling the vehicle to respond intelligently to different driving situations.

When the E-PACE corners, the driveline’s software analyses the yaw rate, throttle position, steering angle and lateral acceleration. The control unit will pre-emptively distribute more torque to the outside wheels when cornering based on lateral acceleration and steering angle, contributing to a neutral and predictable base handling balance. If the beginning of understeer is detected, the control unit sends even more torque to the outer rear wheel, keeping the vehicle pointing precisely where the driver is steering. If oversteer is detected, the system stabilises the vehicle by locking both rear clutches equally to provide yaw damping, making it easier for the driver to safely recover from the situation.

On low-friction surfaces, the E-PACE’s Active Driveline can allow the driver to initiate power-on oversteer and maintain a controlled drift. On very slippery surfaces, Active Driveline maintains the E-PACE’s composure and fully utilises available traction from each tyre. The slip control unit monitors individual wheel speeds every 10 milliseconds (0.01 seconds) and adjusts torque transfer to each rear wheel to minimise wheel slip and maintain vehicle stability. During mu-split conditions, the control system will lock both rear clutches to provide traction performance equal to that of a conventional AWD vehicle equipped with a locking rear differential.

During steady state cruising, Active Driveline disengages the AWD system, sending power only to the front axle, increasing fuel efficiency due to reduced parasitic losses. The system can re-engage AWD seamlessly within just 300 milliseconds (0.3 seconds) when a change in driving conditions is detected.

The technology ensures all four wheels are engaged whenever needed – pulling away from rest, accelerating sharply around a corner or when poor driving conditions are detected. When ECO mode is selected using the JaguarDrive controller, the disconnect thresholds are revised to optimise fuel efficiency but in Rain, Ice and Snow and Dynamic modes, all-wheel drive is always on.

Active Driveline is available on the 300PS petrol and 240PS diesel variants, providing the ultimate combination of Jaguar driving dynamics and all-surface traction.

Torque Vectoring by Braking

The E-PACE also offers a brake-based Torque Vectoring option that works with the car’s AWD system to support the driver in fast on-road cornering and enhanced traction in off-road conditions.

The Torque Vectoring system uses the brakes to imitate the effect of a torque-vectoring differential, balancing the distribution of engine torque between all four wheels during cornering, improving grip and steering control, reducing understeer and enhancing driver confidence.

The E-PACE’s Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) module uses the compact SUV’s yaw sensors, steering input, and longitudinal and lateral acceleration to spot the onset of under- and oversteer. Once detected, engine torque is decreased and imperceptible levels of braking torque is applied to individual wheels to alter the vehicle back to the driver’s intended path.

The Torque Vectoring system is active whether the compact SUV is on-throttle, off-throttle or braking. The level of intervention varies according to the selected JaguarDrive mode, with responses optimised for both Dynamic and Rain, Ice and Snow driving settings.

All surface capability

The E-PACE is also offers All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), the low-speed cruise control that helps drivers maintain optimum control in low-traction conditions.

Developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s all-terrain specialists, the system recognises differences between surfaces to exploit available grip by automatically adjusting engine and brake settings. The intelligent ASPC system is available on automatic models only and functions between 1.8km/h and 30km/h (1.1mph and 18mph) to ensure getaway and smooth, safe progress in slippery conditions such as icy roads, wet grass and muddy tracks.

The system can also maintain a comfortable, steady speed on steep inclines and descents, enabling the driver to focus fully on steering and negotiating obstacles.

The system is operated using the cruise control settings and even works from a standstill, allowing the driver to pull away without touching the pedals and then maintain a steady, pre-set, speed. A dedicated launch feature, Low Friction Launch, is also available. It features a unique throttle map that allows the driver to maintain complete control and operate the accelerator pedal as normal to pull away in challenging conditions.

Tested to extremes: exhaustive global test programme

From the demanding Nürburgring circuit and high-speed Nardò test track to the deserts of the Middle East and North Africa, the E-PACE has been put to the test in the world’s most challenging environments. Jaguar’s engineers have braved the freezing temperature of the Arctic Circle and the high altitudes and rivers of China’s most remote provinces to ensure the E-PACE can withstand a lifetime of use in the hands of the most active and demanding customers.

“Jaguar engineers and dynamics specialists have meticulously developed the driveline to work in harmony with the E-PACE’s chassis and stability systems. Months of tuning and calibration work on proving grounds, test facilities and public roads around the world have helped our engineers to deliver a fully capable compact SUV with Jaguar’s trademark driving DNA.”

Graham Wilkins, Chief Programme Engineer, Jaguar E-PACE

ARCHITECTURE AND BODY STRUCTURE

Designed and developed for exceptional dynamics and passenger safety, the E-PACE uses an advanced combination of high-strength steels, aluminium and lightweight composites

Jaguar’s engineers have used a variety of ultra-high-strength steels, lightweight aluminium, advanced composites and precision processes to create a compact SUV capable of delivering Jaguar dynamics and meeting strict global safety standards.

The body structure is exceptionally strong and stiff. Achieving torsional stiffness of 28.7kN/degree is key to this – the intensive use of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steels in critical load-bearing areas improves crash impact performance and minimises weight.

Throughout the vehicle body, the intelligent use of lightweight materials delivered the optimum balance of stiffness, strength and weight:

The E-PACE’s powerfully profiled bonnet is produced from lightweight aluminium, saving up to 10kg over an equivalent steel part. The front fenders are produced from the same weight-saving material, yielding a 3kg benefit

The roof panel is produced from aluminium, reducing weight by 6kg over an equivalent steel panel, lowering the vehicle’s centre of gravity for improved handling and stability

A lightweight aluminium tailgate is 15kg lighter than a conventional steel assembly. Its advanced design uses a riveting/bonding process pioneered by Jaguar, along with laser welding on selected joints to further optimise weight and quality

The cross car beam structure, which supports the instrument panel, is a lightweight magnesium casting. The casting’s precision makes a key contribution to the tight tolerances and high quality of the car’s interior

Thin bodysides made from a high formability steel – just 0.7mm thick – help shed an additional 3.5kg over a conventional material

POWERTRAIN

The new E-PACE is exclusively powered by Jaguar Land Rover’s Ingenium engines and paired with an intelligent nine-speed automatic or quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission

Jaguar’s family of lightweight, all-aluminium 2.0-litre powertrains offers outstanding performance, refinement and fuel efficiency, available in five outputs:

Engine Power (PS) Torque (Nm) CO 2 (g/km) Ingenium Diesel: D150 150PS @ 3500rpm 380Nm @ 1750rpm 124 / 137 / 147* Ingenium Diesel: D180 180PS @ 4000rpm 430Nm @ 1750rpm 137 / 147** Ingenium Diesel: D240 240PS @ 4000rpm 500Nm @ 1500rpm 162*** Ingenium Petrol: P250 249PS @ 5500rpm 365Nm @ 1200-4500rpm 174*** Ingenium Petrol: P300 300PS @ 5500rpm 400Nm @ 1500-4500rpm 181***

* Refers to 2WD manual 17-inch wheel / AWD manual / AWD automatic

** Refers to AWD manual / AWD automatic

*** Refers to AWD automatic only

The 2.0-litre Ingenium engines are designed in-house by Jaguar Land Rover and produced at the company’s £500 million Engine Manufacturing Centre in the West Midlands, UK.

An entirely clean-sheet design, all Ingenium engines are based around a deep-skirt aluminium cylinder block featuring thin-wall, press-fit cast-iron liners for optimum weight, surface finish and robustness. Fuel is fed to the combustion chambers by high-pressure systems, providing precision injection with low noise and excellent mixture formation characteristics.

Highly-efficient variable geometry turbochargers create a rapid build-up of torque from very low revs, with maximum torque spread over a wide rev range for instantaneous response and strong acceleration on demand.

Ingenium diesel: more torque, higher efficiency

The high-efficiency front-wheel-drive derivative features a unique version of the 150PS diesel powerplant with low-flow injectors to achieve excellent fuel efficiency of 4.7l/100km (60.1mpg) and CO 2 emissions of only 124g/km (17-inch wheel) on the combined EU cycle.

At the other end of the scale, the high-performance 240PS Ingenium diesel produces 500Nm of torque thanks to its series sequential turbochargers, strengthening the engine’s low-speed responses and boosting its high-speed output to provide an exhilarating combination of driveability and performance. The 240PS diesel automatic accelerates from 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds (0-60mph in 7.0 seconds) and delivers CO 2 emissions of 162g/km.

In between, the 180PS AWD provides excellent balance of performance and efficiency and is available with manual or automatic transmissions, providing CO 2 emissions of 137g/km and 147g/km respectively. The automatic model accelerates from 0-100km/h in 9.3 seconds, sixth-tenths-of-a-second faster than examples with the slick six-speed manual.

EU6 emissions compliance has been achieved utilising a range of technologies to ensure outstanding environmental sustainability. These include variable exhaust-valve timing, which enables rapid catalyst heating and robust particulate filter generation. Selective catalytic reduction and cooled low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation also cut NOx emissions.

A new Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) AdBlue™ after-treatment system further enhances environmental sustainability. The system sprays an aqueous urea DEF solution into the exhaust system, neutralising harmful gasses such as nitrogen oxide emissions.

Ingenium petrol: flexible efficiency

Jaguar’s modern four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines give the E-PACE outstanding performance, refinement and fuel efficiency. The sporty compact SUV is available with 249PS and 300PS examples of the modular powerplant, producing 365Nm and 400Nm of torque respectively. Both are available with AWD automatic drivetrains only.

Upgrades to its twin-scroll turbocharger system deliver up to 26 per cent more air versus its predecessor, providing immediate throttle responses and virtually eliminating turbo lag, while the intelligent Continuously Variable Valve Lift (CVVL) system optimises driveability as load control is managed primarily by the intake valves rather than the throttle. Variable cam timing also enhances power and efficiency across the rev range, improving fuel economy and driveability.

The 249PS model completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds while the flagship 300PS derivative achieves it in a rapid 6.4 seconds (0-60mph in 5.9 seconds).

World-class transmissions

The E-PACE is available with a choice of transmissions, each delivering exceptional performance and driver involvement.

The intelligent nine-speed automatic transmission is the latest generation of ZF’s acclaimed gearbox and is available across the E-PACE model range. The highly advanced nine-speed close-ratio transmission has been specifically designed for transverse engine applications.

As a result, automatic gear changes are almost imperceptible, intelligently adapting the power delivery and gearshift patterns to suit different driving conditions and styles. Customers selecting the R-Dynamic Pack also benefit from gearshift paddles mounted on the steering wheel for ultimate manual control.

The transmission’s adaptive shift system monitors the customer’s preferred driving style and tailors the experience accordingly. The system responds quickly to changes, reducing shift times during brisk driving and switching smoothly into a more economical mode based on the driver’s throttle and steering inputs.

When cornering, the transmission uses longitudinal acceleration and pedal position data to gauge whether or not to prevent unwanted upshifts. By measuring the throttle position in this way, the intelligent transmission can anticipate driver requests for more power, ensuring the correct gear is always selected.

Specially developed JaguarDrive Control modes give E-PACE drivers a simple control interface for the transmission. In Dynamic Mode, shifts are quicker and the transmission kicks down more readily while in Eco Mode upshifts are made earlier to improve efficiency.

The 150PS and 180PS diesel engines are also available with a new six-speed manual transmission, which provides slick, short changes. Designed for sports cars, the advanced gearbox has a lightweight aluminium alloy casing, hollow shafts and pocketed gears to save every gram of weight possible. Additionally, the manual transmission delivers even greater refinement with new gear ratios and gear tooth design giving improved noise properties.

Both E-PACE transmissions have been tuned to work in harmony with the smooth, responsive drivetrain.

PRACTICALITY

The E-PACE has been meticulously designed to optimise every millimetre of space creating outstanding levels of space and practicality

Versatility and everyday usability

The compact Jaguar E-PACE features a host of clever design solutions that provide similar amounts of rear seat and luggage space as larger competitors. The 2,681mm wheelbase and compact Integral Link rear suspension configuration combine to create a practical family car interior, with more rear legroom than some SUVs from the class above.

Spacious stowage

The F-TYPE sports car has inspired the cabin design but the E-PACE’s family car practicality owes more to its F-PACE bigger brother. A versatile 8.42-litre stowage compartment between the front seats is big enough to house a pair of one-litre drinks bottles laid flat with plenty of room for additional items. There are also two USB points – for connectivity and charging – a 12-volt socket and a smartphone holder inside, as well as a tablet retainer to prevent damage to devices being charged inside. A storage net on the underside of the lid holds small loose items. The space is all protected by a twin sliding arm rest for ultimate comfort and practicality.

Alternatively, the space can be rearranged to incorporate a pair of cup holders. When in place, stowage space is reduced to a still-generous 5.94-litres while providing easy access to the bottles, cups or cans in the removable holder.

In addition, the 10.07-litre glove box provides a large lockable storage compartment. An open stowage space at the bottom of the centre console has an additional 0.6 litres of space for smartphone storage while large 10.56-litre front door bins dwarf those typically found in compact SUVs. Up to five USB and four 12-volt power sockets provide enough charging capacity for the most connected families.

Luggage compartment: wide and flexible

A luggage capacity of 577 litres with the rear seats in place makes the E-PACE’s boot space plenty large enough to cope with family life , with one of the widest load compartments (1,057mm measured between the wheel arches, with a maximum luggage width of 1,311mm). The loadspace can accommodate a folded buggy, a full set of golf clubs sideways or six flight suitcases. Under the floor is a 93-litre load space, if a spare wheel is not specified.

The E-PACE has 60:40 split folding rear seats as standard. Folding them creates 1,234 litres of space; with one side folded down customers can carry items up to 1,568mm long and still accommodate a pair of rear passengers.

Gesture Tailgate

The E-PACE is available with Gesture Tailgate, which makes it possible to approach the vehicle and place objects in the boot without using the remote key fob. Raising a foot beneath the sensors positioned at each side of the rear bumper opens the tailgate without customers needing to remove the key fob from their pocket, making it possible to open the boot even if your hands are full. The tailgate can be closed with the same gesture of the foot.

Activity Key

The E-PACE also offers an innovative Activity Key, which launched on the Jaguar F-PACE. The advanced wearable technology is designed for customers to use when enjoying leisure and sports activities where carrying a conventional key is not practical. The waterproof and shockproof wristband provides secure access to the vehicle using a sensor above the rear number plate.

The Activity Key comprises an RFID transponder that sits in a robust composite moulding embedded within a rubber strap. It has no moving parts and requires no batteries. To lock or unlock the E-PACE, customers simply perform a ‘digital handshake’ with the vehicle, holding the wristband up to the upper lip of the numberplate surround on the tailgate. When the Activity Key is in use, the main vehicle key fobs are disabled, rendering them useless and the vehicle immobile in the event of a break-in.

The Activity Key has been tested to withstand extreme sport conditions, such as scuba diving to a depth of 18m, and in temperatures ranging from -50C to +85C.

INFOTAINMENT AND CONNECTIVITY

Touch Pro infotainment and digital sockets for every occupant: E-PACE is wired for life

The E-PACE introduces a wave of design and technology innovations that make connectivity even more practical and user-friendly. Jaguar’s compact SUV remembers driver preferences to help personalise the driving experience.

The latest version of Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system is fitted as standard, giving drivers a practical combination of an intuitive touchscreen interface and tactile switches that put essential functions at their fingertips.

Touch Pro: powerful connections at your fingertips

The E-PACE will include the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen display which allows customers to swipe, pinch and zoom in the same way as when using a tablet or smartphone. The customisable home screen allows customers to create shortcuts to their favourite features, so regularly used applications are easy to find.

The 21:9 super-wide format (1280 x 542 pixel resolution) display also allows multi-tasking, for example media can be shown in the main screen while a side panel can show navigation data or weather reports.

Touch Pro is the most advanced infotainment system ever offered in a Jaguar. Designed and developed in house around modern technologies such as a quad-core processor and an ultra-fast ethernet network, it delivers a world-class user experience.

Customers can additionally select a 12.3-inch full-colour digital TFT instrument panel with the ability to tailor the display to show different information, including 3D satellite navigation mapping.

E-PACE is also available with a choice of two premium audio systems developed with Meridian, including an advanced 825W Surround Sound system with 15 speakers.

Head-up display: clearly more focused

The E-PACE is the first Jaguar to offer a completely new generation of HUD as an option. The system can project large, full-colour graphics onto the windscreen directly into the driver’s eyeline thanks to TFT technology.

Jaguar’s brighter, clearer Head-Up Display can project more driver information onto the windscreen than conventional systems. Besides essentials such as speed and navigation directions, the new system can also display engine speed data, details of the chosen entertainment media and the adaptive cruise control settings, as well as lane departure and blind spot warnings.

The full-colour image is generated using four super-bright LEDs and a high-resolution TFT LCD screen. The image is sharper, up to 66 per cent brighter than conventional systems and more than twice the size. Drivers can personalise the information displayed and the way it is arranged, as well as fine tuning the brightness and height at which the display is projected onto the windscreen.

Enhanced infotainment capabilities

The Touch Pro infotainment system has the very latest customer convenience features, all controlled using a highly intuitive interface.

Satellite navigation benefits from dead-reckoning functionality that accurately positions the vehicle even when GPS signals can no longer be received. This feature is further enhanced by a smartphone companion app, Route Planner, which makes it easier to plan journeys that involve driving, public transport and walking. The E-PACE’s guidance integrates real-time traffic data, parking and filling stations while the Share ETA function enables the driver to notify selected contacts of their arrival time by SMS or email. Commute Mode learns your daily drive so it can automatically offer alternative routes to avoid congestion using real-time traffic information, and Arrival Mode shows a 360-degree interactive view of your destination when you’re 200m away, as well as suggesting the nearest available parking spaces.

New entertainment features further enhance the listening experience. Users can browse their music collection more easily using artist and album artwork and they can also add songs, artists or albums to a 'Music Queue' from a USB when it is safe and convenient. With the 'More Like This' feature the system can even automatically compile a playlist based on the current track using the library's metadata.

InControl

E-PACE drivers will benefit from Jaguar Land Rover’s latest InControl connected car features:

Remote enables the driver to check on the vehicle status remotely, sound the horn and flash the lights to help locate the vehicle in crowded car parks and check the vehicle’s status – fuel level and range, whether or not it’s locked and window position. It also brings the ability to lock and unlock the car remotely, as well as the climate control to pre-condition the cabin before a journey starts, and automatically calls the emergency services in the event of a collision

enables the driver to check on the vehicle status remotely, sound the horn and flash the lights to help locate the vehicle in crowded car parks and check the vehicle’s status – fuel level and range, whether or not it’s locked and window position. It also brings the ability to lock and unlock the car remotely, as well as the climate control to pre-condition the cabin before a journey starts, and automatically calls the emergency services in the event of a collision Connect Pro gives the E-PACE its own 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and allows the InControl apps installed on the user’s smartphone to be used directly through the infotainment system’s central touchscreen

gives the E-PACE its own 4G Wi-Fi hotspot and allows the InControl apps installed on the user’s smartphone to be used directly through the infotainment system’s central touchscreen Voice recognition and connected navigation with real time traffic and parking information are available as an option

recognition and connected navigation with real time traffic and parking information are available as an option InControl Apps connects to your smartphone to allow access to apps such as Spotify, Tile and Shell Fill Up & Go via the touchscreen

Charging points: better by design

The E-PACE provides all five occupants with their own USB charging point. Customers will have the convenience of power points across both rows of seats and the luggage compartment.

As a standard, customers receive four 12-volt charging points – located in the fireplace, inside the centre cubby box, rear of the centre console for second-row passengers and in the luggage space – and two USB charging points, both found within the centre cubby.

If customers specify additional power sockets, the 12-volt point at the rear of the centre console is replaced with three USB charging points.

The USB points in the cubby box both allow data transfer (streaming music or video) as well as charging of devices.

NEW DRIVER ASSISTANCE AND SAFETY SYSTEMS

The E-PACE introduces an array of new driver assist technologies. The dynamic compact SUV is packed with active safety technologies, ensuring a stress-free driving experience

Key innovations include new sensing technologies that see where the driver cannot and a new pedestrian airbag system.

Blind Spot Assist: steering clear of trouble

The E-PACE features the new Blind Spot Assist system. The technology combines the capabilities of Blind Spot Monitor with the Lane Keep Assist functionality to prevent drivers sideswiping another vehicle.

If another vehicle is detected in the E-PACE’s blind spot and the driver attempts to steer into its path, Blind Spot Assist applies corrective steering torque to prevent the lane change. The driver is simultaneously alerted by a flashing LED in the corresponding side mirror. If necessary, the driver is able to override the corrective steering torque.

Forward Traffic Monitor

The E-PACE’s 360-degree Surround Camera includes the new Forward Traffic Monitor. The feature is particularly useful in situations such as at blind junctions, where the driver’s view to the side is restricted. When Junction View is selected, the grille-mounted camera displays a feed of traffic approaching from either side, while Forward Traffic Monitor displays a warning if an oncoming vehicle is detected.

Adaptive Driving Beam

Jaguar’s advanced Adaptive Driving Beam is available as part of the advanced Matrix LED headlights system. The vehicle’s forward-facing camera detects the presence of oncoming vehicles and adjusts the pattern of the light beams to prevent them from dazzling other drivers without compromising visibility.

Park Assist

To help the driver park in even the tightest spots, the Park Assist function can steer the vehicle into parallel and bay parking spaces. The ultrasonic sensors measure the space to ensure suitability and then steers the vehicle itself – the driver simply controls the accelerator and brakes.

Jaguar’s most advanced ever safety concept

Jaguar has engineered the E-PACE to meet and exceed all safety standards worldwide. The optimised body structure protects occupants using a strong and stable safety cell, complemented by a comprehensive system of airbags and restraints.

Ultra-high-strength steels, including hot-formed Boron, are used to reinforce the A- and B-pillars to mitigate the effects of side impacts.

In the event of a collision, the E-PACE safety cell is complemented by a comprehensive restraint system including six airbags: driver and passenger, thorax, and side curtain airbags. Front and rear-seat occupants are also protected by seatbelt pre-tensioners to minimise movement in the event of a collision while two ISOFIX points are fitted to the outer rear seats for the protection of small children.

The E-PACE will be the only vehicle in its class to provide an innovative pedestrian airbag. This is the latest addition to Jaguar’s comprehensive list of passive and active safety features and is designed to improve safety for both the occupants and other road users.

In the event of an impact with a pedestrian at speeds between 25-50km/h (16-31mph), the Active Bonnet lifts and the pedestrian airbag deploys from beneath its trailing edge. The airbag inflates to cover the base of the windscreen within 50-60 milliseconds of a collision.

Like the F-PACE performance SUV, the E-PACE offers Jaguar’s Emergency Braking technology with pedestrian detection, powered by a stereo camera mounted behind the rear-view mirror, which scans the road ahead. The camera can determine the distance of any objects in the vehicle’s path. When an imminent collision is detected, the system warns the driver and primes the brakes. If the driver fails to respond the system can activate full emergency braking to bring the vehicle to a halt.

The Emergency Braking system is designed to mitigate collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians. To help minimise potential injuries, the E-PACE has an optimised design for the front-end, bumpers and bonnet, which includes a deployable Active Bonnet system.

The airbag system, patented by Jaguar Land Rover, is part of an array of safety technologies, including:

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Electronic Traction Control (ETC)

Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Emergency brake lights (EBL)

Emergency brake assist (EBA)

Corner Brake Control (CBC)

ACCESSORIES

The E-PACE will be available with a full suite of dealer-fit accessories designed to tailor Jaguar’s new compact performance SUV for the specific needs of individual customers.

Luggage retention rails and retention kit

For the ultimate in flexible stowage, Jaguar offers a comprehensive load securing system. The Luggage Compartment Kit works with luggage compartment floor rails to prevent small items from moving around.

Towing accessories

To make the best use of the E-PACE’s towing capacity of up to 1,800kg*, the compact SUV is available with a pair of tow bar solutions. Customers can specify a detachable tow hook or an electronically deployable device as dealer-fit accessories.

* AWD models only

MANUFACTURING

The E-PACE is a key vehicle in the expansion of Jaguar Land Rover’s global manufacturing footprint and it will be made on two continents.

Initially, with UK facilities close to capacity, Jaguar Land Rover has agreed a partnership with engineering and manufacturing specialist Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. The new E-PACE will be the first vehicle produced under the arrangement with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE also commencing production there in 2018.

Contract manufacturing provides increased flexibility, agility and efficiency across global manufacturing operations and while the UK remains the epicentre of Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing, engineering and design capabilities, Magna Steyr is one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, with extensive contract manufacturing experience.

Additionally, the Jaguar E-PACE will be produced exclusively for the Chinese market at Chery Jaguar Land Rover's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Changshu. It will go on sale in China later in 2018.