The new compact crossover has an exterior design inspired by the F-Type.

In a sea of premium CUVs, Jaguar is confident there’s room for one more. Meet the E-Pace, the first compact high-riding vehicle to bear the leaping cat badge. Following last night’s splashy premiere that involved a record-breaking barrel roll, Jag’s newest cub is back in a series of videos showing the ins and outs of what will be a direct rival for the likes of Audi Q3, Mercedes GLA, and the BMW X1.

Even if you’re not a fan of crossovers, one must admit the exterior design is quite lovely and it takes inspiration from the F-Type sports car. The interior should prove to be quite familiar for fans of the British brand and it will have enough space for five people “in absolute comfort.’ The trunk is able to swallow 577 liters (20.4 cubic feet) of cargo, so it should be spacious enough during an extended trip.

Tech geeks will have plenty of toys to play with, including a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices, along with a head-up display, and the 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system. The E-Pace will come with a choice of two sound systems developed with Meridian and it will also be available with the waterproof and shockproof Activity Key.

Early adopters can go for the E-Pace First Edition available only during the crossover’s first year on sale, much like Mercedes is doing with the Edition 1 cars. You can have it either with a 180-hp diesel or a 249-hp gasoline engine linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Only this fancy First Edition gets the Caldera Red, but you can also pick from Yulong White and Santorini Black. It will ride on 20-inch satin gray wheels and will feature glossy black body detailing.

Inside, the limited-run E-Pace has a lovely soft grain Windsor leather in ebony contrasted by the red stitching. Other goodies on the menu include that head-up display and Activity Key we’ve mentioned earlier, as well as extra charging points, loadspace rails, configurable ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

At first, production will take place in Austria at Magna Steyr’s plant in Graz where the electric I-Pace will also be built. Why? Because JLR’s U.K. facilities are running at almost full capacity and as such there’s not room for one more model. The new compact crossover is also going to be built in China to cater the local market. The CN-spec E-Pace will be assembled at Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Changshu and is scheduled to go on sale later next year.

