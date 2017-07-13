A new trailer for the documentary McLaren is out, and much like the first video we showed back in February, this one pulls at the automotive heart strings. The film tells the story of Bruce McLaren, the legendary racer who built one of the most enduring dynasties in all of motorsports.

For the younger readers out there who simply identify McLaren with a brand of delectable supercars, Bruce McLaren won the 1959 United States Grand Prix at age 22. That achievement at such a young age rocked the racing world, and he would continue to be a dominating force in the motorsports world as both a driver and team owner until his untimely death in 1970. He was testing a Can-Am car at England’s Goodwood Circuit when the rear bodywork came loose, causing the car to spin off the track and into a flag station.

The documentary features a combination of historical footage and photos, interviews, and dramatized events covering McLaren’s life. Among the friends and family members in the movie are numerous racing legends like Sir Jackie Stewart Dan Gurney, Mario Andretti, Emmerson Fittipaldi, and Chris Amon, who drove with McLaren for Ford’s first Le Mans victory over Ferrari with the GT40 in 1966.

McLaren has already seen a limited release in the United States, starting with a VIP screening during the Indianapolis 500 race weekend back in May. The movie also played at the Cinetopia Film Festival in Dearborn on June 2, and at the Petersen Auto Museum in Los Angeles just a few weeks ago.

If you want to see McLaren (and you should), it will be bouncing around the United States through the summer with hopefully a broader availability in the fall. This weekend it will play in Scottsdale, Arizona, followed by a pair of East Coast screenings in Huntington, New York and Stamford, Connecticut the first weekend of August. The last screening currently on the schedule has the move playing August 18 at the Golden State Theater in Monterey, California. Keep an eye on the movie’s official website mclarenfilmusa.com for the latest.

Source: Mclarenfilmusa, FilmBuff Movies via YouTube