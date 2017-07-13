Leading up to the debut of the all-new A7 in September, Audi was caught hot weather testing its equally hot S7 on public roads in Southern Europe this past week. Along from a more performance-oriented platform and a more advanced cabin, the S7 will expectedly get an all-new aggressive exterior design to match.

Up front, underneath all that camouflage, the S7 prototype pictured here is significantly sharper than the outgoing model. Sleek LED headlights and a more sculpted Singleframe hexagonal grille – similar to the new A8 – gives the sports sedan a sharper look.







The rear of the car also gains a new look, with angular taillights and an LED light bar. New wheels and a more sculpted side profile finished off the overall design. The new body will ride on VW’s new MLB Evo Platform, which underpins cars like the new Audi A4 and the upcoming Lamborghini Urus.

Power for the new S7 remains a mystery. The same 2.9-liter biturbo V6 off the Porsche Panamera 4S is rumored to carry over, producing somewhere in the market of 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts) and allowing for a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds. Other reports suggest that we could see a 4.0-liter V8 delivering as much as 460 hp (343 kW).

Inside, much of the same technology found on the new A8 is expected to carry over to the A7, including Audi's Traffic Jam assist, a self-park function, and the new virtual cockpit. The new A7 and S7 will make their debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September before going on sale early in 2018.

Source: CarPix

