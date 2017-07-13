Mercedes-Benz will officially enter the pickup market on July 18 at 1:10 PM ET with the launch of the highly anticipated X-Class. The truck will be on sale in Europe before the end of the year and will go on sale in South America in 2018. The pickup-loving United States won’t get the new model, though.







Mercedes announced officially plans to enter the truck market in 2015 and showed off the X-Class concept last year (see below). The pickup shares its platform with the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan, but the Germans promise this isn’t just a case of badge engineering. Spy photos show Mercedes’ engineers testing the X-Class on- and off-road to get just the right tuning for it.

For the X-Class concept, Mercedes promised a payload of 2,430 pounds (1.1 metric tons) and the ability to tow as much as 7,720 pounds (3.5 metric tons). Expect the production version to match or even improve on those figures. Buyers should be able to pick from a four- or six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, and there’s likely a choice of rear-wheel drive or Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Based on the spy photos (see below), the production X-Class is practically a copy of the concept, other than tiny tweaks like actual taillights and bigger mirrors. A prominent Mercedes star is the first thing people see. By the standards of the macho pickup segment, this truck has surprisingly rounded features, particularly around the fenders.







The interior likely receives bigger changes. While range-topping versions might be quite posh with high-quality leather and premium trim, the basic models would be more appropriate for a day at work.

You can watch Mercedes’ teaser for the X-Class below, but check back on July 18 to see how the truck really looks.

Source: Mercedes-Benz