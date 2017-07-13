Polestar, now a standalone brand owned by Volvo, is ready to take the next step in its evolution. Following the performance upgrades for most of the models in the Swedish company’s current lineup, the division is now considering at least one bespoke sports model.

According to information published by Autocar, the brand is planning a coupe vehicle with a rich use of carbon fiber and a maximum power in the region of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The British publication claims the car won’t wear the Volvo badge and will be revealed in Frankfurt later this year.







Don't get your hopes up too high though, as this won’t be a pure standalone vehicle developed from the scratch, but a coupe based on an existing Volvo model. Still, it will be heavily modified and will feature many bespoke elements.

“Polestar will enjoy specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefit from significant economies of scale as a result of its connection to Volvo. These synergies will allow it to design, develop and build world-beating electrified high performance cars,” an official statement by the company says.

It’s safe to assume the vehicle will powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain tuned for better performance on the road, rather than for better fuel economy. Most likely, based on Volvo’s current developments, the system will feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine supported by an electric motor and a battery pack, mounted somewhere under the floor of the car for lower center of gravity.

In its standard form, Volvo’s most powerful T8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain currently puts out a combined output of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (640 Newton meters) and Polestar boosts it to 421 hp (314 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm). While those are definitely impressive numbers, they are still far from the 600-hp (447-kW) target.

Note: Volvo S60 test car for 2017 WTCC pictured.

Source: Autocar