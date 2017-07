Late-model Hondas continue their reign as the most-stolen vehicles in the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s annual Hot Wheels study. The look at 2016 theft rates shows the Honda Accord as the most popular model among thieves with 50,427. The 1997 example was most likely to be taken with 7,527 of them stolen.







“Anti-theft systems in newer model cars and trucks are excellent, but they don’t work if you don’t use them. Far too many thefts occur because the vehicle is left unlocked and the key or fob is inside,” said NICB President and CEO Joe Wehrle.

Total vehicle thefts are up year-over-year. In 2016, there were 757,850 thefts nationwide, versus 707,758 in 2015. The figures are still down significantly from the high of 1,661,738 stolen vehicles in 1991. The NICB began collecting this data in 1960 when the study registered 328,200 thefts.

You can view the full list below:

For 2016, the most stolen vehicles* in the nation were:





Rank

Make/Model

Model Year Most Stolen/

(# Thefts)

Total Model Thefts 1 Honda Accord 1997 (7,527) 50,427 2 Honda Civic 1998 (7,578) 49,547 3 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006 (2,986) 32,721 4 Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2004 (2,107) 31,238 5 Toyota Camry 2016 (1,113) 16,732 6 Nissan Altima 2015 (1,673) 12,221 7 Dodge Pickup (Full Size) 2001 (1,288) 12,128 8 Toyota Corolla 2015 (1,070) 11,989 9 Chevrolet Impala 2008 (1,013) 9,749 10 Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2000 (898) 9,245

More modern vehicles are much harder to steal. For example, thieves only took 493 examples of the 2016 Accord. The most stolen 2016 model year vehicle was the Toyota Camry at 1,113 thefts. Check out the ranking below:

The following are the top 10 2016 model year vehicles stolen during calendar year 2016:





Rank

Make/Model

Total Thefts

1 Toyota Camry 1,113 2 Nissan Altima 1,063 3 Toyota Corolla 982 4 Dodge Charger 945 5 Ford Fusion 914 6 Hyundai Sonata 887 7 GMC Sierra 884 8 Hyundai Elantra 832 9 Ford Pickup (Full Size) 738 10 Ford Transit 669



A separate study from the NICB showed 46,467 motorcycles thefts in 2016, up slightly from 45,555 in 2015. With 9,052 bikes stolen, Honda's cycles were most popular among thieves.

Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau