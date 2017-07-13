More modern vehicles are much harder to steal, but models from the 90s are easy targets for thieves.

Late-model Hondas continue their reign as the most-stolen vehicles in the United States, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s annual Hot Wheels study. The look at 2016 theft rates shows the Honda Accord as the most popular model among thieves with 50,427. The 1997 example was most likely to be taken with 7,527 of them stolen.

2016 Hot Wheels Infographic


“Anti-theft systems in newer model cars and trucks are excellent, but they don’t work if you don’t use them. Far too many thefts occur because the vehicle is left unlocked and the key or fob is inside,” said NICB President and CEO Joe Wehrle.

Total vehicle thefts are up year-over-year. In 2016, there were 757,850 thefts nationwide, versus 707,758 in 2015. The figures are still down significantly from the high of 1,661,738 stolen vehicles in 1991. The NICB began collecting this data in 1960 when the study registered 328,200 thefts.

You can view the full list below:

For 2016, the most stolen vehicles* in the nation were:

Rank 
 Make/Model 
 Model Year Most Stolen/ 
(# Thefts)
 Total Model Thefts
Honda Accord  1997 (7,527)   50,427
Honda Civic  1998 (7,578)   49,547
Ford Pickup (Full Size)  2006 (2,986)   32,721
Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)  2004 (2,107)   31,238
Toyota Camry  2016 (1,113)   16,732
Nissan Altima  2015 (1,673)   12,221
Dodge Pickup (Full Size)  2001 (1,288)   12,128
Toyota Corolla  2015 (1,070)   11,989
Chevrolet Impala  2008 (1,013)   9,749
10  Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 2000 (898)   9,245

 

More modern vehicles are much harder to steal. For example, thieves only took 493 examples of the 2016 Accord. The most stolen 2016 model year vehicle was the Toyota Camry at 1,113 thefts.  Check out the ranking below:

The following are the top 10 2016 model year vehicles stolen during calendar year 2016:

Rank 
 Make/Model 
 Total Thefts
Toyota Camry  1,113 
Nissan Altima  1,063 
Toyota Corolla  982 
Dodge Charger  945 
Ford Fusion  914 
Hyundai Sonata  887 
GMC Sierra  884 
Hyundai Elantra  832 
Ford Pickup (Full Size)  738 
10  Ford Transit  669 


A separate study from the NICB showed 46,467 motorcycles thefts in 2016, up slightly from 45,555 in 2015. With 9,052 bikes stolen, Honda's cycles were most popular among thieves. 

Source: National Insurance Crime Bureau

