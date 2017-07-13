Takata has issued a recall for an additional 2.7 million of its airbag inflators out of concern that they could rupture during a deployment. The campaign will affect models from Ford, Mazda, and Nissan.

According to CNN Money, Ford does not yet know the precise models of the 2.2 million vehicles that this campaign affects. Nissan will recall 515,000 examples of the 2007-2012 Versa in the United States, and the company will need to repair a total of 627,000 of them. In addition, Mazda will fix 6,000 examples of the B-Series pickup in the U.S, including 19,000 overall.

Specifically, this recall covers Takata’s PSDI-5 driver frontal air bag inflators that use calcium sulfate to absorb moisture. In time, the propellant can degrade, especially with long-term exposure to humidity and repeated temperature cycling.

Takata does not know of any ruptures from these inflators, and it is conducting this recall “out of an abundance of caution.” Evaluation in the lab of returned inflators showed “a pattern of propellant density reduction over time that is understood to predict a future risk of inflator rupture.” In a report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the company recommended a national recall of these parts with production dates from 2005 to 2012.

Takata recently filed for bankruptcy, and U.S. supplier Key Safety Systems has negotiated the purchase of nearly all of the firm’s assets for $1.59 billion.

The company’s inflators have continued to be dangerous. For example, Honda reported a fatality in July when a person was working on a 2001 Accord, and the inflator burst when the mechanic hit the disassembled center console with a hammer.

Source: CNN Money, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration