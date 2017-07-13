Rumor has it that new and improved versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra could make their debut as early as next year. But before they do, our spy photographers caught up with a few early prototypes of the updated pickup… and GM security wasn’t too happy about it.

Spotted at a hotel near GM headquarters, three GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado prototypes (it's hard to tell them apart) were caught wearing a heavy amount of camouflage. It’s just the second time we’ve seen the supposed Sierra prototypes, and the third time we've seen the Silverado. But similar to previous spy shots, the latest don’t provide much detail as to their updated designs.

We know that the grille will be the most significant update to the design, incorporating a mix of vertical and horizontal slats, with an opening in the center. Better aerodynamics and the heavy use of aluminum – despite the company’s anti-aluminum marketing campaign – should help save weight and improve efficiency. The inclusion of the Camaro ZL1’s 10-speed automatic will be a first for the pickup range.

The new pickups will be part of a $1 billion investment into manufacturing in the U.S. Both the Silverado and GMC Sierra will be built in Michigan rather than Mexico. Part of the investment also includes the creation or retainment of 1,500 jobs in the U.S. dedicated to production of the new pickups.

The next-gen GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado will make their debut late in 2018, likely around the same time as the LA Auto Show, before going on sale early in 2019.

Source: Automedia



