If James Bond can do a barrel roll in an AMC Hornet, then Jaguar can do one in the new E-Pace

Jaguar has just unveiled its new E-Pace crossover, and to punctuate the grand debut, the luxury CUV has already earned a Guinness World Record Pace by doing the furthest ever barrel roll jump in a production vehicle. The stunt was a perfect follow-up to the F-Pace premiere in 2015 when the model set a record by completing a 62.6-foot (19.08-meter) loop.

You might also like:

The jump takes inspiration from the famous stunt in Roger Moore’s James Bond film Man with the Golden Gun where he did a barrel roll in an AMC Hornet (watch it below.) The E-Pace is definitely a better-looking vehicle than the old AMC. According to Jaguar, “a barrel roll in itself in a car is challenging, but to be done in an SUV demonstrates not only the capabilities of the driver but the agility of the car itself.”

 


Professional stunt driver Terry Grant piloted the E-Pace through the barrel roll. It’s hard to imagine a better person for the job because he holds 24 Guinness World Records, including ones for the earlier F-Pace loop, driving a Nissan Juke on two wheels, and reversing a Nissan Leaf.

Jaguar E-Pace Barrel Roll


In Europe, the E-Pace is available with a pair of engines in several tunes. A 2.0-liter diesel comes in 148 horsepower (110 kilowatt), 177 hp (132 kW), and 237 hp (177 kW) versions. A 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline-fueled engine has 245 hp (183 kW) or a range-topping 296 hp (221 kW). The lowest-spec diesel models are available with a six-speed manual, and the rest of the lineup comes with a nine-speed automatic. To learn all the ins and outs about Jaguar’s smaller crossover, check out Motor1’s story detailing the E-Pace’s debut.


The E-Pace will go on sale in the United States in early 2018 for a base price of $38,600. Next year, Jag's CUV lineup will further grow with the introduction of the electric I-Pace.

Source: Jaguar

Be part of something big