JAGUAR E-PACE BUILT ON TWO CONTINENTS TO SATISFY CUSTOMER DEMAND

· All-new Jaguar E-PACE will be built in Europe and Asia

· Plant Graz in Austria selected to meet anticipated customer demand for compact Jaguar SUV

· Will be manufactured in China for Chinese customers during 2018

· Heart of design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities is in the UK

London, UK, 13 July 2017: Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed that the newest member of its Jaguar PACE family, the E-PACE, will be manufactured on two continents to satisfy expected customer demand for the compact SUV.

From late 2017, the Jaguar E-PACE will be the first vehicle to be produced as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s contract manufacturing agreement with Magna Steyr, an operating unit of Magna Inc, in Austria. It will be joined by the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE from 2018.

The Jaguar E-PACE will be also be manufactured at Chery Jaguar Land Rover’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Changshu. This will be exclusively for Chinese customers and the car will go on sale in China in 2018.

Wolfgang Stadler, Executive Director Manufacturing said, “The UK is the heart and soul of our manufacturing, design and engineering capabilities. However, with our UK facilities operating close to capacity, our contract manufacturing partnership with Magna Steyr and our joint venture in China provide additional volume, agility and flexibility to deliver the new Jaguar E-PACE alongside our other exciting vehicle launches this year.”

Designed and engineered in the UK, the Jaguar E-PACE is a five seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel drive vehicle. It joins the I-PACE Concept all-electric SUV and the World Car of the Year-winning F-PACE performance SUV. With around 80,000 vehicles sold since launch in 2017, the F-PACE is fastest selling Jaguar in the company’s history and there was a clear customer demand for a compact Jaguar SUV.

Global manufacturing strategy

The UK is the heart and soul of Jaguar Land Rover’s business and remains at the centre of the company’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Over the past five years, it has employed more than 22,000 people taking its workforce to more than 42,000. It has invested more than £12 billion in new product creation and capital expenditure.

During this time, the Company has invested heavily in its UK vehicle manufacturing facilities at Castle Bromwich, Halewood and Solihull to support the introduction of all-new vehicles such as the Jaguar F-PACE, Range Rover Velar and the new Land Rover Discovery. It has doubled its investment in its engine plant in the UK to almost £1 billion – the largest injection into a new British manufacturing plant in decades creating several hundred new jobs.

Jaguar Land Rover has plans to expand its advanced engineering and design centre in Coventry and to invest in the National Automotive Innovation Centre at the University of Warwick.

With plans already in place to take Jaguar Land Rover’s three vehicle manufacturing plants in the UK close to their operating capacity, the creation of overseas manufacturing facilities delivers additional volumes needed to support the company’s future strategy. It allows Jaguar Land Rover to offer its customers even more exciting new vehicles, to protect against currency fluctuations and to build a globally competitive business.

Jaguar Land Rover confirmed plans for its first overseas manufacturing plant in 2012 when it signed a joint venture agreement with Chery Automobile Company Ltd in China. Since then, it has started production of the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Jaguar XFL in China; opened its plant in Brazil and made significant progress with the construction of its new manufacturing plant in Slovakia.

On Thursday 13th July, Jaguar will put their new E-PACE to the ultimate test by recreating the iconic barrel roll scene from Roger Moore’s, The Man With The Golden Gun to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Furthest Barrel Roll Jump in A Production Vehicle. A major achievement for its World Premiere.

The stunt will be available immediately at 8pm UK local time to mark this momentous achievement. Further details on the stunt and car are available below:

• New Jaguar E-PACE to be revealed globally with epic stunt in a salute to the late Roger Moore

• The iconic jump was first made famous by the Bond Film "The Man With The Golden Gun" and is being attempted in the new Jaguar SUV

• Internationally renowned stunt driver, Terry Grant, will attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Furthest Barrel Roll in a Production Vehicle - this will be his 24th World Record!

• The achievement will be the second GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the PACE family, after F-PACE, Jaguar's first crossover SUV, achieved the largest ever Loop-the-Loop in Frankfurt in 2015 when it made its 2014 global debut in Frankfurt

• To mark the reveal, Jaguar will be hosting a party within the London ExCel centre where world famous DJ Pete Tong and his Heritage Orchestra will debut their first ever collaboration with chart topper, Raye, with a unique twist on hit track, You Don't Know Me

• Jaguar E-PACE combines sports car design and agility with everyday SUV practicality

• Indicative pricing from £28,500 in the UK

What is a barrel roll

n. A flight maneuver in which an airplane (in this case an SUV) makes a complete rotation on its longitudinal axis while approximately maintaining its original direction.

Why is this stunt so epic

A barrel roll in itself in a car is challenging, but to be done in an SUV demonstrates not only the capabilities of the driver but the agility of the car itself.

An aircraft executing this maneuver looks as though it were flying with its wheels running around the inside wall of a cylinder, or an imaginary barrel lying on its side. A more common modern visualization is to imagine an airplane (SUV) trying to fly in a horizontal corkscrew around the line of the direction of travel