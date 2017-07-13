In the build-up to the highly anticipated reveal of the all-new Phantom, Rolls-Royce will be organizing “The Great Eight Phantoms” exhibition from July 29 until August 2. After discovering the British Field Marshal Bernard “Monty” Montgomery’s 1936 Phantom III, Fred Astaire’s 1927 Phantom I, and Sir Malcolm Campbell’s 1933 Phantom II Continental will be a part of the showcasing, now time has come to have a look at a Phantom V originally owned by none other than John Lennon.

The Beatles’ star took delivery of a Valentine Black Phantom on June 3, 1965, but as you can see, the car is anything but black. That’s because he got in touch with a coachbuilder and had it painted in a multitude of colors creating a psychedelic look dominated by a striking yellow hue. Boasting a new appearance, the Phantom V was unveiled in April 1967, only a few weeks before the world launch of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the eighth studio album released by the legendary English band.

While at a first glance the use of the colors may seem random, that’s not actually true. John Lennon decided to go with a floral Romany scroll design combined with a zodiac symbol applied onto the roof.

Some changes inside the luxurious cabin were also made as the Phantom V ditched the rear seats to make room for a double bed. The car even had a TV, telephone, and a refrigerator, while the custom sound system and a record player were added as well.

This special Rolls-Royce has an interesting history, to say the least. Not only was it originally owned by Lennon and used until 1969, but a year later it was shipped to the United States where it was loaned out to The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. In 1977, the customized Phantom was donated to its current owner, the Royal British Columbia Museum in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Now, after a very long time, the car is returning to the U.K. on the occasion of “The Great Eight Phantoms” exhibition and also to mark the 50th anniversary since the release of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album.

