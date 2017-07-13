The all-new, third-generation Hyundai i30 has been around for only several months, but in this short interval it has already spawned the practical Tourer, and the more hardcore i30 N hot hatch. This Hyundai i30 Fastback was revealed alongside its sporty sibling.

Sitting 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) lower than the standard hatch, the sleeker Hyundai is defined by its sloping roofline. The distinctive teardrop shape flows down into a neat integrated spoiler. Its more sculpted front bumper gives the car a sportier look as do its smart alloy wheels.

To match its more defined shape there are twelve different colors to choose from. A combination of solid and metallic choices are available, but also three unique pearl tones to satisfy a wider variety of tastes. The interior further allows for you to pick and choose from three shades including a fancy Merlot Red.

It’s not just the styling that has changed. The suspension is stiffer than the hatchback to reduce body movement through faster bends.

Under the hood is a choice of both gasoline and diesel engines. A gasoline 1.0-liter, three-cylinder turbo with 118 hp is joined by a punchier 1.4-liter 138-hp unit with four cylinders. The tiny 1.0-liter gets a six-speed manual whilst the larger gasoline mill has the choice of that manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual clutch automatic. A thrifty 1.6-liter diesel engine can be had with 108 hp or 134 hp and both transmission options.

There is also plenty of safety tech to be found in the Hyundai i30 Fastback. Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist, comes with every car.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the Fastback, but it goes without saying it will be more expensive than the regular hatchback.

Source: Hyundai