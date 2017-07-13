The Hyundai i30 N is the brand's first attempt at a performance hatchback, but they have come out fighting. Based upon the i30, the N is to offer hot hatch performance to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Peugeot 308 GTi, and Ford Focus ST.

There are two distinct flavors of i30 N. The entry-level car, producing 247 hp from its turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.4 seconds. If that isn’t quite enough to quench your thirst for power, then 271 hp can be mustered from the same unit if you opt for the Performance Pack. The dash to 62 mph then shrinks to 6.2 seconds with launch control engaged. Both cars churn out 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque and will reach a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

Hyundai say that over 10,000 km (6,213 miles) of testing at the Nürburgring has allowed engineers to design the i30 N with track punishment in mind. An electronic differential aims to prevent the car from running wide, whilst its six-speed manual transmission features rev matching to ensure the perfect shifts. Five selectable drive modes change the car's temperament. Eco, Normal, Sport, and N mode alters the dampers, steering weight, and throttle responsiveness. N Custom allows you to tailor the i30 N to how you like it.

Other things of note include a lower ride height than the regular i30 and a new variable valve exhaust. The exhaust can be made to sound more aggressive at the push of a button and promises WRC-inspired pops and bangs.

Wearing its unique WRC derived Performance Blue paint, it doesn’t look as attention-seeking as a Civic Type R. That said, its lower ride height and detailed bodywork make it look purposeful. A prominent trunk-mounted spoiler increases downforce whilst large vents improve cooling.

Inside you will find bolstered sports seats for those in the front along with a chunky steering wheel. The Hyundai i30 N is still practical though with three decent seats in the back and a big trunk. The center console houses a five-inch touchscreen display as standard, but this can be increased to eight inches if you wish.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but we would expect it to undercut key competitors such as the Golf GTI. You can expect to see the Hyundai i30 N on the road later this year. Sadly, it's not coming to the United States.

Source: Hyundai