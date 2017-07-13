Last week, representatives of the Group of Twenty (G20) met for the twelfth time to discuss topics related to global economic growth, international trade and financial market regulation, migration, digitalization, occupation, and health, as well as terrorism and the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.

In the weeks prior to the Hamburg summit, sporadic car fires in remote places alarmed the event could be accompanied by dozens of protests everywhere in the city. Indeed, tens of cars were fired and hundreds of police officers were injured, when more than 100,000 protesters attended several protest activities. A total of about 15,000 policemen were deployed in the city.





Read also: 10 Porsches Burn To A Crisp After Possible G20 Arson



Apart from the Porsche dealership in Eidelstedt, where no less than 10 cars were completely destroyed by rioters, many other private vehicles were also set on fire. As a result, the local dealership of Mercedes-Benz has started a campaign to support people whose cars were destroyed and help them with a replacement vehicle.

“We want to help families whose vehicles were destroyed during the weekend of the G20 riot - and who depend on their mobility. For this reason, the Mercedes-Benz Hamburg center is now offering a total of five replacement vehicles free of charge for one month.”

To benefit from the initiative, victims of the vandalism have to contact the dealership, describe the circumstances under which they lost their car, and explain why they need a replacement vehicle. Mercedes promises that it will try to help “no matter what brand you have driven.”

So, if you live in Hamburg and your car was destroyed last weekend – and you really depend on it, better hurry up and contact your local Mercedes dealer and ask for you replacement V-Class, Vito, or Citan.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Niederlassung Hamburg und Lübeck