Remember the Italdesign Giugiaro Parcour from a few years ago? This is similar. Previewed by a concept late 2015, the Zarooq Sand Racer 500 GT from United Arab Emirates wants to be a performance car with real off-road chops. This one too has only two seats and mid-engine layout, but it sends output to the rear wheels whereas the Lamborghini-powered Parcour had an AWD system.

Another difference between the two is represented by the fact the Sand Racer 500 GT is actually going into production with a steep starting price in UAE of $450,000. Zarooq Motors’ very first model is motivated by a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine borrowed from GM pushing out a healthy 525 hp and 660 Newton-meters (487 pound-feet) of torque in a car that weighs just 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds). The gearbox choice is rather interesting, a “racing-grade” five-speed sequential transmission.

It was designed for both on and off road use as it comes with an adjustable suspension featuring two ride heights (road and sand) and a maximum suspension travel of 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) thanks to Dakar-derived Intrax dampers. The niche vehicle also boasts a full carbon fiber body, built-in roll cage, and a hand-stitched leather interior representing the work of Mansory. The cabin will come with a digital dash, an infotainment system featuring support for Apple CarPlay integration, and it will have carbon fiber seats to achieve that low curb weight.

Sales of the Sand Racer 500 GT have already kicked off and the first 35 cars will be a part of a limited edition appointed with numerous luxury goodies to try and justify that eye-watering price. Deliveries are slated to begin early next year and each customer will have to wait roughly six months to get one.

Zarooq mentions the off-road sports car is set to be featured in Top Gear as well as The Grand Tour.

Source: Zarooq Motors