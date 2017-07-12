The crossovers just keep coming, and it’s certainly no secret as to why. Big or small, buyers can’t get enough the car/SUV mashup and Jaguar hopes to capitalize on that unquenchable thirst with its new compact E-Pace. The latest Jag is scheduled to debut Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which is just a little under a day away as of this posting. We’ve already had a sneak preview, but since we did a pinky swear with Jaguar to not jump the gun, the specifics will have to wait until the official reveal.

What we can tell you is that the E-Pace checks in with a starting price of $38,600, placing it comfortably under the automaker’s larger – and quite popular we might add – F-Pace. From the public teaser photos we’ve all seen, there will be plenty of similarity to its big brother, and that’s not a bad thing. We also suspect there’s going to be some sporting elements that might pay homage to the F-Type.

There isn’t much we can say about engine and powertrain combinations just yet, but the E-Pace should offer something to please a range of driving styles. We know all-wheel drive is part of the equation, and given the lively action Jaguar has presented in its all-weather E-Pace testing video below, there will likely be plenty of thrust to tackle the elements. Per the video, the manufacturer subjected no less than 150 prototype crossovers to more than 120,000 hours of testing on four continents. We will soon see if that diligence pays off.

The E-Pace will face off against the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 compact crossovers, and we suspect it will give both models a run for the money. Even if it falls short of its German competition, the new pint-sized Jag will likely be a strong seller based on the success of the F-Pace alone.

We will bring you all the details as soon as the E-Pace reveal is official.