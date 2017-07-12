Mercedes-Benz’s flagship S-Class sedan gets a substantial refresh for 2018, and we’ll have a full First Drive of the updated car next week. But remember, the S-Class comes in coupe and cabriolet body styles, as well, and Mercedes says we’ll see facelifted versions of those later this year. Both the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will bow at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

As for what to expect, it’ll mostly be carryover stuff from the S-Class sedan. That means a new range of engines, including the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 in two states of tune for S560 and AMG S63 models. It’s unclear if the base 3.0-liter V6 in the S450 will be available, but at the top-end, you can count on V12-powered S600 and AMG S65 models, though not necessarily in both body styles.

Elsewhere, the 2018 S-Class gets modest design tweaks, including a more aggressively sculpted front fascia and new wheels. Inside, there’s a bit more luxury and tech on offer, including an enhanced suite of semi-autonomous driving aids. Pricing should be pretty close to the current models, with a few tweaks here and there depending on packaging.

Source: Mercedes-Benz