The 2018 Kia Stinger will be on sale in the United States late this year. A new spy video reveals an uncamouflaged example showing its ability to spin the tires on an empty skid pad. Based on this clip, buyers should be able to have a lot of fun behind the wheel. Clearly, Hyundai N division boss Albert Biermann was right when he told Motor1 at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show, “We have an ESC fully-off mode, where there is no restriction at all. You can do drifting with the car.”







The video doesn’t makes it explicitly clear, this is likely the range-topping Stinger GT. It features a biturbo 3.3-liter V6 producing 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque. The sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) requires just 4.9 seconds, which is just a few ticks off the 4.7-second run for the Mercedes-AMG C43 Sedan.

The base trims of the Stinger will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 hp (190 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm), and it’ll reach 60 mph (97 kph) in around 6.0 seconds. Europeans will also be able to order a 2.2-liter diesel with 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) that will hit 62 mph in 8.5 seconds. Regardless of engine, the Stinger will come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and customers will be able to pick between rear- or optional torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive layouts. A hybrid version could arrive later, too.

Hyundai’s N Performance division has taken on the task of making the Stinger into a legitimate performance sedan, and they gave the vehicle more testing than normal at the Nürburgring. One prototype did the usual 480-lap evaluation routine twice because the team was running out of time to finish the vehicle. Each round of testing equated to 10,000 kilometers (6,214 miles) on the track. The crew used the BMW 4 Series as the major benchmark for what they wanted from the Stinger.

Kia won’t officially discuss the Stinger’s price yet, but the company will promise good value for money from it. Of the model’s affordable and offers such impressive performance, it could prove to be a fantastic choice for enthusiasts.

Buyers looking for more performance and luxury in a more conventional looking vehicle should wait for the Genesis G70. It shares the Stinger’s platform but it lighter, shorter, and narrower. The powertrains should be the same as the Kia.

Source: #ZaZa 56 Via YouTube