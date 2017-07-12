The revival of the BMW 8 Series arrives in 2018, and the Germans are hard at work developing the luxury coupe. Even a little rain, doesn’t stop the engineers from running the car hard around the ‘Ring. Later, the spy video offers a chance to hear a little growl from the 8 Series exhaust as it exits a roundabout.







This test mule has slightly different camouflage than earlier examples. There’s a better look at the front fascia, and its five-opening design. It appears that the production model retains the concepts connected kidney grilles, too. Around back, the bumper-integrated, sharp-edged exhausts look great.

BMW played coy about the concept’s powertrain and said that it could support anything from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a biturbo 6.6-liter V12. The rumble from the back of this one sounds like a V8 to us. Perhaps it has the 600-horsepower (441-kilowatt) 4.4-liter biturbo V8 from the new M5. The model’s high-tech xDrive all-wheel-drive system would allow for security in poor weather but still let drivers have fun by switching into the rear-wheel-drive mode.







The 8 Series Concept debuted at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in late May. In an interview with Motor1’s Alex Goy, the vehicle’s exterior designer, John Buckingham, said “instead of having a traditional three-box, which a BMW would normally have, you have a very strong hood and then the roof itself is one sweep.” The concept showed the company’s ideal 8 Series. Expect the production version to have many of these cues, except for the addition of door handles and mirrors. The interior would likely receive bigger changes like a more realistic steering wheel. The digital instrument panel could make the transition to the road, though.

The original 8 Series existed as the big grand tourer in the BMW lineup from 1990 to 1999. The model’s V8 and V12 engines offered good power for the time. Unfortunately, the vehicle’s high-tech features were prone to failure, which has harmed the model’s reputation since it left showrooms.

Source: Supercarsfromeu via YouTube