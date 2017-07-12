Last night’s MLB All-Star Game in Miami proved to be one for the ages. After going an extra inning, the American League walked away victorious with a game-winning homer by Seattle Mariner Robinson Cano. Cano, meanwhile, walked away with his first MVP trophy in eight All-Star game appearances, and a brand new Chevy Corvette Grand Sport.

After going 1-for-2 in the game with a game-winning home run, an RBI, and a run scored, Cano was given the choice of either a 460-horsepower (343-kilowatt) Corvette Grand Sport, or a trail-rated Colorado ZR2. Naturally, Cano chose the former. He’s just the third Mariner to win the coveted All-Star MVP trophy following Ichiro Suzuki in 2007, and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1992.







"Robinson Canó turned in a tremendous performance tonight and is an excellent example to all baseball fans, and especially our kids, that hustle, determination and teamwork are what wins, and that is why Chevrolet is proud to present the MVP award," said Brian Sweeney, U.S. vice president of Chevrolet.

For reference, the Corvette Grand Sport has an asking price of $65,450, and delivers the aforementioned 460 hp (343 kW) courtesy of a 6.2-liter V8. From a standstill, the Grand Sport is able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Colorado ZR2, meanwhile, has a starting MSRP of $40,000 and comes pre-loaded with a range of off-road accessories, a 2.8-liter engine good for 186 hp (138 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms). Whichever option Cano did decide, both are impressive machines nonetheless.

Source: Chevrolet



