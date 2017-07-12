In addition to being a great actor, Tom Hanks maintains quite an entertaining Twitter account, and one of his ongoing gags is posing next to a vehicle with the message, “I got a new car!” After he posted multiple photos with the Fiat 126p in 2016, Monika Jaskólska decided the star needed one of his own.







Polski Fiat built the 126p in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, and Jaskólska has been raising money for the Bielsko-Biała Pediatric Hospital for years. She saw an opportunity to connect the two with a star actor and organized a charity event.







The organizers of this odd undertaking started with a rather beat-up, turquoise 126p dating from before 1975. A restorer donated its time to bring the car back to life, and Carlex Design contributed an overhauled interior for the little machine.

This 126p now has the nicest cabin of any example in the world. Carlex claims the interior now uses “light green leather,” although the shade looks closer to yellow to us. There’s exposed stitching and contrasting black leather stripes. The buttons and switches feature silver flake and purposefully look like typewriter keys because Hanks collects vintage typewriters. The resin gearshift knob features Bielsko-Biała’s city symbol inside of it. On the back of the front seats, custom leather cases identify the car as a 126p on the driver’s side and has the message “Bielsko-Biała for Tom Hanks” on the passenger side. The words also appear below the speedometer.

“It was a pleasure and an honor to be a part of the project for two very important reasons: the fact that it was a charity event, and that the 'Maluch' has always been a symbol of our city, our country, and our youth,” Damian Skotnicki, owner of Carlex Design, said in the company's release. “Each Pole has a number of great memories connected to driving a Fiat 126p.”

Jaskólska unveiled Hanks’ 126p to the public on July 9 at an event that attracted thousands of people, plus lots of vintage Fiats. The money raised went to the Bielsko-Biała Pediatric Hospital. There’s no word yet about when Hanks takes delivery of it.

Check out 70 images of this cool hatchback in the gallery below.

Source: Carlex Design