Hide press release Show press release

NOVITEC refines an electric car for the first time

Naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components, hi-tech forged wheels and carbon-ceramic braking system for the Tesla Model X

NOVITEC refines an electric car for the first time: The German specialist for luxury cars now also offers exclusive customization options for the Tesla Model X.

The product range for the first SUV with electric powertrain comprises aerodynamic-enhancement components with sporty-elegant styling, tailor-made 22-inch hi-tech forged wheels developed in cooperation with American wheel manufacturer Vossen, and a carbon-ceramic high-performance braking system.

Upon customer request, NOVITEC of course also creates exclusive interiors made from leather and Alcantara in any color for the seven-seater.

The styling kit sculpted and optimized in the wind tunnel by the NOVITEC designers for the Tesla Model X is characterized by an equally dynamic and elegant design in combination with outstanding aerodynamic efficiency. The precise-fit bodywork components are made from carbon fiber and have a high-gloss naked-carbon finish. They not only lend the SUV more distinctive looks, but also enhance its handling stability at high speeds.

The NOVITEC front spoiler lip, which like all NOVITEC bodywork components can of course also be painted in vehicle or contrasting color, attaches to the lower edge of the production bumper and thanks to its sophisticated shape reduces front-axle lift. This further improves the directional stability at high speeds in particular.

The NOVITEC rocker panels calm the airflow along the sides of the vehicle and give the SUV a lower and sleeker visual stance. The rear receives some added sporty emphasis with the NOVITEC diffuser.

The aerodynamic-enhancement concept is rounded off by the NOVITEC rear spoiler, which is available in two versions. As a result, all versions of the Model X including the vehicles equipped ex-factory with the retractable rear spoiler can be upgraded visually.

The newly designed 22-inch king-sized wheels of course also play a key role in the thrilling looks. NOVITEC was able to secure the services of American premium manufacturer Vossen as a competent partner specializing in the production of exclusive alloys for the world’s most electrifying cars.

Due to the high weight of the Tesla SUV, the two partners decided in favor of developing tailor-made hi-tech forged wheels. The NV2 wheels captivate not only with their complex production, but also with their unusual design featuring five tilted double-spokes.

For the most part, conventional wheels of this type of styling have one major drawback: For reasons of cost, the manufacturer builds only one tool, which has the disadvantage that the spokes turn in the right direction on one side of the vehicle only. On the other side, the spokes are tilted against the direction of travel and visually seem to “brake.” In addition, this design on one side of the vehicle also impairs venting and cooling of the brakes.

The new NV2 wheels are a completely different story: By using hi-tech forging technology, each individual wheel is designed and manufactured specifically for one position on the axles of the Tesla Model X. As a result, the spokes always turn through the relative wind in the aerodynamically optimal direction, which has a positive impact on brake cooling. However, the co-production of NOVITEC and Vossen stands out from the crowd not only due to this special design feature: The NV2 wheels for the Tesla come in 72 different color variants, optionally also with brushed or polished surfaces.

The front fenders of the electric SUV offer space for size 9.5Jx22 rims with size 265/35 ZR 22 high-performance tires. The rear axle is fitted with size 10.5Jx22 wheels with size 285/35 ZR 22 tires.

Another custom development for the fast SUV from Tesla is the NOVITEC carbon-ceramic high-performance brake, which is available in two different versions: The base version comprises vented rotors of size 380 x 34 millimeters and six-piston fixed calipers for the front axle. To optimize the stopping power and fade resistance further, the rear discs can optionally be replaced with 360 x 28 millimeter carbon-ceramic rotors and four-piston calipers. The hi-tech materials for the brake rotors not only guarantee enhanced stopping power and fade resistance, they also reduce the unsprung masses, giving the SUV even more direct handling.

NOVITEC can tailor the interior of the Tesla Model X to the personal tastes of its owner by request. To this end, the company uses the finest leather and Alcantara in any desired color and transforms them into a variety of attractive upholstery designs with utmost precision.