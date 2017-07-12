Latest reports are indicating the four-door GT will receive its market launch in September 2018, following what will likely be an official premiere at a major auto show earlier that year. Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG is testing the high-performance sedan both on and off the track to make sure it will live up to the high expectations.

From what we are able to see in these spy images and videos, it looks like the yet unnamed model will be closely linked to the next-generation CLS, yet a bit larger. It could effectively mean it will be more related to the E-Class rather than the AMG GT two-door models. About the name, Mercedes hasn’t said a word about how its new sporty sedan will be called, though “GT” could be used as a way to distance the car from the CLS. Some Mercedes insiders are indicating the car will actually receive the CLS moniker while the outgoing model carrying the same name will be baptized CLE for its next generation to point out its strong connection with the E-Class.

Set to go up against the Porsche Panamera, the new AMG model is expected to have as much as 800 horsepower in its strongest iteration set to take advantage of hybrid assistance like the GT concept from Geneva Motor Show had. It used a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine borrowed from the rest of the AMG GT models, but teamed up with a rear-mounted electric motor for an immense combined output of 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts).

It will be interesting to see whether the CLS 63 will live to see a new generation considering there would be a great deal of overlap between the two models. While the CLS available today is a sedan (despite being called a “four-door coupe”), the AMG GT4 / CLS or whatever it will be called might take the shape of a more practical liftback like the concept. This would be one other way to separate it from the CLE and justify what will like be a bigger price tag. It goes without saying the most expensive of the bunch will be the 800-hp version set to go up against the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The new member in Mercedes’ growing portfolio has already been confirmed for the U.S together with the A-Class Sedan. Both are due in 2018.

Video: Automedia