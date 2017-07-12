There’s certainly no shortage of spy content with the all-new Megane RS and today we are able to bring a fresh spy video shot in Germany at the Nürburgring. Renault was seen the other day pushing to its limits a near-production prototype of hot hatch in order to make any necessary final tweaks ahead of the production model’s debut on September 12.

The company with the diamond logo has already revealed a good chunk of details about its new Renault Sport product, such as the facts it will have four-wheel steering and a choice between Sport or Cup chassis. To please everybody, both manual and automatic dual-clutch gearboxes will be offered. You can see the test vehicle had all the production body panels in place, as well as the centrally positioned exhaust tip providing a raspy soundtrack generated by an unknown engine.

That’s basically the biggest piece of the 2018 Megane RS puzzle we don’t have right now: the identity of the powertrain hiding underneath the camouflaged hood. Be it a new 2.0-liter or an upgraded version of the Alpine A110’s 1.8-liter, expect output to stand at somewhere in the region of 300 horsepower.

As for the design, take the warm Megane GT models and dial up the aggressiveness by 20-30 percent. Some mild changes inside the cabin are also expected, but the biggest and most significant upgrades won’t be visible to the naked eye.

Taking into account the former Megane RS was once the Nurburgring lap record holder for a front-wheel drive production car, chances are Renault will want to reclaim that title. Time to beat? 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds – a performance achieved by the new Honda Civic Type R.

Aside from having to face the usual competition coming from the Golf GTI, Focus ST, Peugeot 308 GTi, and the aforementioned Civic, the next-gen Megane RS will also go up against the newcomer: the Hyundai i30 N scheduled to debut tomorrow.

Video: Automedia