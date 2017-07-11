The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded the 2017 Mazda CX-5 with a Top Safety Pick+ award – the agency’s highest honor.







The redesigned crossover received Good ratings in all five of the IIHS' crash tests. In the often-difficult small-overlap front evaluation, the results showed 2.4 inches (6 centimeters) of intrusion at the brake pedal and 1.6 to 2.4 inches (4 to 6 cm) at the instrument pillar. The seatbelt controlled the dummy's movement, and its head contacted the front airbag. The sensors indicated a low risk of significant injuries

The CX-5's front crash prevention system received two points for an Advanced rating with the model's standard tech, and the sensors were able to stop the CUV from 12 miles per hour (19 kilometers per hour). The i-Activsense Package on the Touring and Grand Touring trims earned five points (out of a maximum of six) for a Superior score. While it lacks forward collision warning, the technology avoided collisions from 12 mph and 25 mph (40 kph).







The CX-5's worst scores came from its LED projector headlights. The units for the Touring trim received a Marginal rating (a step up from the lowest Poor score), and those marks remained even with the i-Activsense package's high-beam assist. The Sport trim, which doesn't have high-beam assist, earned an Acceptable score (one grade better than Poor). Finally, the Grand Touring with high-beam assist and curve-adaptive lights also has an Acceptable rating.

The 2017 CX-5 went on sale in late March. In Motor1’s First Drive, Senior Editon Jake Holmes praised the new model's reduction of noise in the cabin. “On any road surface, the persistent hum and drone that filled the cabin of the last CX-5 is gone. Conversations are easy, and you no longer have to crank the radio to actually hear it over road and wind noises.” Buyers can also look for a diesel model in the lineup in the second half of 2017.

