The accusations are gaining steam against Porsche for allegedly using a cheat for its diesel models to pass emissions tests. The prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart, Germany, Porsche’s hometown, has now acknowledged that employees in Europe and the United States have been under investigation, according to Automotive News citing a report from Reuters. They could potentially face charges for fraud and false advertising.







A report from a German business magazine in June claimed that the country's transport regulator, the KBA, found that Porsche models monitored for emissions testing by checking for steering wheel movements – this possibly even extended to vehicles with gasoline-burning powerplants. If the car detected such an evaluation, the engine’s computer switched to a mode with lower emissions.

"We can confirm for all Porsche models: We are not using steering movements for the sake of detecting a test bench driving cycle and reacting to it," Porsche said in a statement in June.

The prosecutor in Stuttgart isn’t offering any additonal details about the ongoing investigation. Porsche says that it is cooperating with the lawyers.

Audi is also under fire from German regulators over allegations of defeat devices in the A7 and A8 with production dates from 2009 to 2013. These powerplants can reportedly as much as double the allowable amount of nitrogen oxides, and the Four Rings has recalled them.

In the wake of the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche have decided largely to abandon offering diesel engines in the United States. The family of brands don’t feel that Americans have enough interest in the powerplants for light transportation. The bad press from the emissions cheating certainly didn't help that attitude.

Source: Automotive News