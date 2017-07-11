Hide press release Show press release



Watch 3-year-old Joel Jovine and Volvo Trucks in the ‘World’s Largest Unboxing’ – a New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title

Volvo Trucks North America recently set a spectacular record when launching their all-new truck series, the Volvo VNL. By letting 3-year-old Joel Jovine unbox the full-size truck, he not only revealed the U.S.-developed truck, but also helped achieve a formal GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest object unboxed.

See the record film here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7S2FByIG2A

The new Volvo VNL series introduces groundbreaking technology that meets the needs of today’s long-haul customers and professional drivers through innovations in efficiency, productivity, safety and uptime. Available in several configurations, including a new 70-inch sleeper, the Volvo VNL series defines the shape of trucks to come.

In the video, viewers will first see Jovine’s excitement at seeing the extremely large toy truck box, measuring 80’x14’x18’, sitting on the street in a residential area, and then his great reaction when he unboxes the new Volvo VNL model. Jovine also gets to climb in the cab for a firsthand inspection, and then takes a ride with a professional driver.

“Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title was truly remarkable, but what was most rewarding for me was seeing Joel become so excited seeing the new Volvo VNL 760 revealed when he opened the box,” said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s a great feeling to know both young and old have such affinity for Volvo Trucks and our values.”

Over the past years, Volvo Trucks has gained global attention for their films spread through social media. In a series of spectacular live tests, the global truck company has displayed their class-leading products and features in breathtaking stunts.

Volvo Trucks filmed the unboxing May 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The unboxing record, which is determined by the size of the object being unboxed, was easily set with a Volvo VNL 760 tractor and trailer measuring 72 feet in length.

To set the record, the box had to completely encapsulate the Volvo VNL and then needed to be opened manually, using no tools. The Volvo VNL had to be removed from the box without destroying the box during the process. The box also had to be made of normal box materials – cardboard and cellophane – but internal reinforcement was permitted as long as it didn’t take away from the experience of the unboxing.

Michael Empric, official adjudicator for GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, verified the record.

“Launching the new Volvo VNL series is an historic moment for Volvo Trucks North America, and we greatly enjoyed pursuing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Joel to help commemorate this moment,” Koeck said.

CAPTION: Volvo Trucks North America recently achieved a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Largest object unboxed with the help of a 3-year-old Joel Jovine (top, second from top) who has a passion for Volvo trucks. Jovine opened the 80’x14’x18’ box, unboxing the new Volvo VNL model (second from bottom, bottom).

