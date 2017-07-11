The Alfa Romeo Giulia hasn’t exactly been the big seller execs was hoping for right out of the gate. So far in 2017, the automaker has sold just 3,475 units, with a gradual increase month over month, selling as many as 992 examples in June, up significantly from launch.

In an effort to roll out even more Giulias onto roads in the U.S., Alfa Romeo is now offering a lease deal that well undercuts competitors like BMW, Mercedes, and even Lexus. Well qualified lessees can take home a Giulia for 24 months (or 10,000 miles) for just $299 a month with $3,299 due at singing. If it sounds too good to be true, there are some caveats to be aware of.

The proposed lease deal is only good for cars with an MRSP of $38,990 with 22L package – essentially the base model. Even though the base Giulia comes well equipped with leather seats, Xenon headlights, and a 280-horsepower (208-kilowatt) engine, few dealers have this model available on their lots. Most Giulia found on dealer lots start at around $42,000.







The second caveat is that interested parties "must be current owner of competitive brand vehicle (non-FCA US LLC)." That means that owners or current lessees of FCA vehicles – Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, etc. – are not eligible for the $299 deal on the Giulia. But if you’re interested, you better move quick, the deal isn’t likely to last.

"A 24-month lease is somewhat unusual," said Scot Hall, executive vice president of operations for swapalease.com and wantalease.com, in an interview with Motor Trend. "Alfa is trying to gain some share, not only with the lease payment but also by cycling people through their products a bit quicker."

If you’re looking to buy one outright, the Giulia starts at $38,990 for the base model, or $73,595 for the high-horsepower Quadrifoglio trim. The Giulia Quadrifoglio comes with a 2.9-liter biturbo engine good for 505 hp (376 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque.

Source: Motor Trend



