Mansory's latest ultra luxury creation is based on the Bentley Mulsanne – and, thankfully, is more stylish than some of the recent developments of the tuning studio. The fresh exterior appearance of the limousine is enhanced with visible carbon fiber details, such as new front bumper lip spoiler and fog lamps surround. The upgrades continue with carbon fiber side skirts, discreet boot lid spoiler, and rear bumper diffuser. A set of massive 22-inch light forged wheels is wrapped in “ultra-high performance” 285/35Z tires for both axles, as recommended by the company.

More important upgrades have occurred under the hood, where the 2.6-tonne four-door Mulsanne has received some significant improvements. The V8 gasoline engine of the car now delivers 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts) at 4,000 rpm, compared to 512 hp (377 kW) in the standard variant of the sedan. All that power, and a monstrous torque of 811 pound feet (1,100 Newton-meters) at 2,300 rpm, provide an impressive acceleration from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.0 seconds. The top speed has also been raised from 184 mph (296 kph) to 190 mph (305 kph).







Mansory hasn’t released interior photos of the Mulsanne project yet, but the studio says customers can customize their cars with a unique mix of brushed aluminum, bare carbon fiber, and burled or high-gloss piano surfaces. The tuner explains the decorative details can be ordered in any desired color to “perfectly complement the leather on the dashboard and seats.”

The last time Mansory worked on Bentley model was in November last year, when we saw a white-black Bentayga with similar carbon fiber components and engine upgrade to 691 hp (515 kW) and 773 lb-ft (1,048 Nm).







Source: Mansory