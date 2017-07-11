Audi Sport is freshening up the TT and R8 by giving the two model lines a wide array of upgrades covering the exterior and interior as well as the suspension and exhaust system. You won’t have to buy a brand new car as these goodies can be retrofitted to an existing vehicle.

First on the list are the uprated sport brake linings less prone to fading than the standard ones. These can be had for both the steel and optional ceramic brakes and will be paired with titanium carrying plates in the case of the supercar. That will shave off one kilogram (2.2 pounds). Should you happen to have a TT RS in your garage, Audi Sport will be more than happy to provide it with steel front brake discs with multiple bolt mountings, while a variety of cooling kits are compatible with the standard model as well as the hotter TTS and TT RS.

The Audi Sport Performance Parts catalog also includes two- or three-way coilover suspensions and black 20-inch wheels lighter by as much as 16 lbs (7.2 kg) on the TT and up to 18 lbs (8 kg) on the R8. These come bundled with sport tires and you can add a cross-member reinforcement bar on the rear axle for the Quattro-equipped TT Coupe.

Elsewhere, Akrapovic has a titanium muffler for its exhaust system tailor-made to the TTS and TT RS. Aerodynamic body kits developed in the wind tunnel make the cars sleeker than they already are, with the R8 generating 551 lbs (250 kg) at 205 mph (330 kph), which is up by more than 220 lbs (100 kg). When doing 93 mph (150 kph), downforce is actually doubled to 114 lbs (52 kg) over the standard model.

Perhaps the most striking novelty belongs to the TT as it has received a central large air vent on the hood. There are also new rear wings, splitters, and flics to further boost aero. All of the body parts are adorned with the “Audi Sport” logo and are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the R8 while the TT’s are manufactured from CFRP and plastic.

Rounding off the tweaks is a sporty steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara and with red 12 o’clock marking. It can be paired with CFRP shift paddles, obviously only on the cars fitted with an S tronic gearbox. The TT’s rear seats are not the most practical in the world, so you probably won’t miss them a lot if you decide to opt for the strut cross brace, which will boost torsional rigidity to improve high-speed cornering. Getting rid of the rear seats will also slash about 44 lbs (20 kg).

Audi says it will have the new Performance Parts on sale from late summer in Germany, with other countries to follow shortly. Additional parts will be added in the future to other model lines.

Source: Audi