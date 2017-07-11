Novitec Torado fiddled with the Lamborghini Aventador SV Coupe a little over a year ago by putting it on a carbon fiber diet and squeezing extra horsepower from the 6.5-liter V12. The Roadster is now receiving a similar array of upgrades, but with a twist. The engine is no longer naturally aspirated as the tuner has slapped on a supercharger to bump output to a colossal 970 horsepower. In case you have forgotten, the regular model has “only” 750 raging bulls.

While you can’t see the extra 220 hp in these eye-candy images, you are able to notice the aerodynamic body kit and the aftermarket set of wheels from Vossen measuring 20 inches at the front axle and 21 inches at the back. For good measure, Novitec Torado has also thrown in a plethora of carbon fiber bits and bobs all over the body, along with a KW coilover suspension and an upgraded exhaust system to make the most of the V12’s glorious soundtrack.

The tuner is targeting a limited market with its latest upgrade kit taking into account Lamborghini has built only 500 units of the Aventador SV Roadster, thus making it more exclusive than the coupe built in 600 examples. We talked about the very last SuperVeloce Coupe earlier this month when it was revealed with an all-gray paint borrowed from the Porsche 918 Spyder.

Some prefer their Lamborghinis stock while others believe there’s still room for improving the cars coming out of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Tuners like Novitec are here to solve that first world problem by customizing even these high-end machines carrying some eye-watering prices. Supercharging the V12 will seem sacrilegious to some people, but it seems there’s demand for a nearly four-digit horsepower Lamborghini and it’s hard to reach the 1,000-hp threshold by keeping it naturally aspirated. Supercharging or turbocharging is the way to go in this case.

Source: Novitec Torado