For the first time ever attempted – as far as we know – Acura will host a race that uses augmented reality technology. Together with AR production experts at Current Studios, the company will call upon four celebrity challengers to see who can clock the fastest time in a three-lap time trial on a real track, with some augmented reality obstacles in their way, of course.

Featured drivers for the race include actor Zachary Levi, Sam Gorski, founder of Corridor Digital, Dom Esposito, journalist and YouTube influencer, and Maude garrett, TV host and radio host. NSX GT3 driver Ryan Eversley and actor Bradley Hasemeyer will host the event, and it will all be streamed live over Facebook.

Acura TLX Augmented Reality Race

So here’s how it works. Each driver will be equipped with special augmented reality helmets and a brand-new 2018 Acura TLX A-Spec. The helmets will display an augmented reality course to the driver via a high-definition screen, each with their own set of visual cues and obstacles, that each competitor has to navigate in an effort to finish with the fastest lap time. 

The entirety of the race, including the augmented reality aspects, will be visible to viewers via helmet-mounted cameras in car, and a number of additional cameras mounted throughout the course. The race is just the latest installment in Acura’s "What A Ride" marketing campaign.

Those interested in watching the events unfold live can tune in tonight at 8 PM eastern time on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The Facebook Live audience will even be able to assist drivers by offering hints and tips. Acura says the user interaction will transform viewers into a sort of virtual pit crew.

