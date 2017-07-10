Very soon now, the next Audi A8 will be upon us. By that, we specifically mean 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11th for those of you on the East Coast – which is about 15 hours from the time of this post. To help count down the time, Audi even has this nifty event tracker that will also livestream the launch, which kicks off an hour earlier with a pre-launch ceremony.

The automaker is debuting its new flagship at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain, hence the odd early-morning debut for those of us stateside. Given what we’ve seen so far, expect the new A8 to take a fairly conservative approach to styling, at least on the outside. We’re pretty excited to sample the interior accommodations, which will take quite a step forward with a virtual cockpit setup and lots of tech. And though we love to drive, we’ll also confess to being quite ready for a relaxing foot massage while riding around Detroit in the car’s relaxation seat.

There’s also been plenty of talk about the new A8’s autonomous ability. Details are forthcoming as to just how much the car can do without driver intervention, but the teasers and rumors tell us that the A8 will have significant hands-off capability for driving as well as parking.

The new A8 will also be hybrid vehicle right out of the box, offering a mild hybrid setup as standard on even the base model. It will be paired with a range of internal combustion engines that can give the A8 an impressive performance envelope despite its size. The car’s trick adaptive suspension is also something we’re eager to try out.

Stay tuned to Motor1 for the full reveal and complete A8 information as soon as it’s available.