Polestar, now part of Volvo, has worked its magic on another model of the Swedish company. Following its work on the V60 (which we tested!), the second generation XC90, the S90 and V90, the tuning brand has optimized the XC60 T8.

Powered by the same powertrain as its larger brother in T8 version, the all-new XC60 has also received identical improvements. The hybrid system now delivers 421 horsepower (314 kilowatts), matching the XC90 T8 Polestar, which became the most powerful production car in the history of the marque. The real car doesn't look as tasteful as X-Tomi's rendering, but it's still quite sexy.







Polestar worked in cooperation with Cyan Racing, the motorsport partner of the division with experience from more than two decades on the track, to transform the “engine performance, throttle response, off-throttle response, gearshift speed and hold, taking the XC60 to a new level of driving pleasure.”

Two were the key areas where engineers worked – improving the engine’s performance and boosting the functionality of the gearbox. The result is a greater power and torque in the mid-range of the hybrid unit, as well as faster gear shifts and optimized gear ratios for the added torque and power.

In fact, Polestar optimized five XC60 models, the T8, T6, T5, D5, and D4, all retaining the Volvo warranty. The hybrid T8 variant still offers class-leading combined fuel consumption of 112.01 miles per gallon (2.1 liters per 100 kilometers) and a pure electric range of 28 miles (45 kilometers).

”Our goal is to create usable performance in everyday driving situations for Volvo owners who want an enhanced driving experience,” Henrik Fries, Vice President of R&D at Polesta, described the idea behind the XC60 by Polestar. “The new XC60 has provided us with an excellent base to work on with a dynamic chassis and a state of the art powertrain. With the Polestar optimization, it makes the new Volvo XC60 a true drivers’ car.”

Source: Polestar