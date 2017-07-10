Hard to believe, but she's almost 71.

Mercedes’ latest involvement in the glamorous world of fashion is about one of its most important concepts in years, the EQ. A promotional campaign called “Generation Now, Generation Next” puts the spotlight on the all-electric crossover and the latest marketing efforts include talented actress Susan Sarandon. The Oscar-winning star from famous movies like Thelma & Louise (1994) and Dead Man Walking (1995) has agreed to pose with the futuristic concept signaling the automaker’s EV agenda.

An UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Susan Sarandon joined forces with Mercedes for a photo shoot conducted by Californian photographer, writer and film maker Luke Gilford. The second part of the company’s Fashion Story follows the first episode featuring British singer M.I.A. and concentrates on relationships as well as her mentorship of filmmaker Bryn Mooser.

Speaking about her tie-up with Mercedes, Susan Sarandon said:

“I feel privileged to be taking part in the latest Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story as an ambassador for humanitarianism. I am proud be presenting the Concept EQ vehicle as part of the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, because it is very important to me to promote sustainability.”

The Concept EQ was introduced last year at the Paris Motor Show to act as a preview for a pure electric crossover scheduled to arrive in the years to come. Featuring what Mercedes calls “electro-aesthetic” styling, the concept looks like a GLC from the next decade. The all-wheel-drive showcar was envisioned with a pair of electric motors delivering a combined 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in less than five seconds. Its battery pack mounted within the floor had enough juice for a maximum range of 310 miles (500 kilometers).

Another EQ-badged concept will reportedly debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September and is going to take the shape of an electric hatchback to signal Mercedes intentions of coming out with a BMW i3 competitor.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

