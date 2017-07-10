Hide press release Show press release

Worldwide Mercedes-Benz fashion activities 2017: Susan Sarandon and the Concept EQ

Stuttgart | Berlin. Mercedes-Benz presents Chapter Two of the #mbcollective Fashion Story, a three-chapter story featuring international talents from various walks of life. This chapter of the Fashion Story centres around the Concept EQ, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and her protégé, film maker Bryn Mooser. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story "Generation Now, Generation Next" Chapter Two was shot by Californian photographer, writer and film maker Luke Gilford.

Chapter One of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story featured British musician, curator and artist M.I.A. (Generation Now) and her protégée Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis (Generation Next). Along with Luke Gilford, the two are among the first members of #mbcollective, an alliance of creative individuals who embody the values of the Mercedes-Benz brand. "Generation Now, Generation Next" is a platform that offers today's style-defining and influential personalities the opportunity to help promote tomorrow's trendsetters.

Fashion Story: emotional connection

At the centre of the "Generation Now, Generation Next" campaign is the new, battery-electric Concept EQ with its "electro-aesthetic" styling. EQ signifies Electric Intelligence and is the leitmotif of the Fashion Story, which focuses on emotional relationships. While Chapter One dealt with the start of a relationship, Chapter Two focuses on Susan Sarandon, her mentorship of Bryn Mooser and the connection between the two of them. The strength and energy generated by their relationship are emphasised by powerful red tones and expressive poses.



Susan Sarandon: Generation Now

Susan Sarandon is celebrated not only as an actor but also as a social and political activist. In 1999 she was appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and in 2006 she received the Action Against Hunger Humanitarian Award. She can currently be seen in the new TV series "Feud" on cable channel FX. In 2018 she is set to appear on the big screen in "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan". Sarandon's inspirational approach to life has the common good at its heart. This chimes well with Mercedes-Benz's goal of placing customer benefit at the forefront of its products and services. Sarandon got to know Bryn Mooser in 2010 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti and has been supporting his work ever since.

Susan Sarandon: "I'm so delighted to be part of the #mbcollective along with Bryn Mooser. Ever since I had the honour of appearing in one of Bryn's extraordinary films, I've been observing his empathy and passion. I feel privileged to be taking part in the latest Mercedes-Benz Fashion Story as an ambassador for humanitarianism. I am proud be presenting the Concept EQ vehicle as part of the collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, because it is very important to me to promote sustainability."

Bryn Mooser: Generation Next

Bryn Mooser is known for co-founding RYOT, a media company that specialises in virtual reality documentaries for news stories and reports dealing with humanitarian issues. RYOT was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short this year for the film "Body Team 12". The 13‑minute film revolves around Red Cross workers, providing assistance during the height of the Ebola outbreak in Liberia. RYOT is currently producing a documentary about the persecution of the Yazidi community by Islamic State (IS). The international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney appears in the film. Sarandon feels that Mooser, with his 360° approach, represents a new generation of documentary film makers and activists. The collaboration with Susan Sarandon led to a close connection between the two.

Bryn Mooser: "Susan and I have already worked on humanitarian projects all over the world, from the Middle East to the Standing Rock protests in the USA. She is unrelenting when it comes to fighting for what is right. She confronts adversity and always says what she thinks, even if it is unpopular. It's an unbelievable opportunity to be given a platform like this by Mercedes-Benz to raise the profile of our humanitarian work and benefit from Susan's experience."

Luke Gilford: the film maker

The Fashion Story was shot by Luke Gilford, who chose the Wright Ranch in Malibu as the location. The organic architecture and extensive use of recycled materials underline the Wright family’s passion for sustainable living. As the leading light of a new generation of film makers exploring the possibilities of increasing digitisation, Gilford is fascinated by the polarities of Californian culture. He has already worked with Prada, Proenza Schouler and Maison Martin Margiela. For Gilford "Generation Now, Generation Next" Chapter Two is about the meeting of passions: "For this part of the Fashion Story I wanted to concentrate on the visual power of the colour red, a symbol of the passion with which Susan and Bryn pursue their humanitarian work. Emotional connections are at the centre of the good we can do in the world."

The new fashion campaign from Mercedes-Benz

As part of Mercedes-Benz's commitment to supporting and promoting emerging talents, the Fashion Story features fashion by designers such as Anna October, Xiao Li, William Fan, Ran Fan and Steven Tai. All of the participating designers have received support from Mercedes-Benz in the past and have benefited from the brand's fashion activities and the global opportunities these opened up. As part of the #mbcollective, the fashion designers are now helping to develop these opportunities still further.

In 2017 Mercedes-Benz departed from the traditional format of two seasonal campaigns and adopted a new, seasonless, direct line of communication with its global audience. Mercedes-Benz will continue to develop innovative ideas. The Stuttgart-based car manufacturer will concentrate on creating interesting social media content.

Michael Bock, Head of Sport & Lifestyle Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Cars: "The new #mbcollective Fashion Story is a collaborative storytelling format that highlights the values of our brand – values based on innovation, human benefit, interconnectedness, sustainability, emotion and intelligence – through the eyes of fashion. It supports Mercedes-Benz's worldwide fashion activities, but also allows us to continue to support emerging design talents. Our new #mbcollective allows us to communicate with impact and with lasting effect. It helps make us an even more influential and respected voice in the constantly changing fashion scene."

22 years of Mercedes-Benz fashion activities

Over the past 22 years, Mercedes-Benz has established itself globally as a partner of select fashion events. The brand is currently involved in more than 60 fashion platforms all over the world, including the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Weeks in Beijing, Berlin, Istanbul and Milan, as well as the acclaimed International Festival of Fashion and Photography in Hyères. Mercedes-Benz continues to support select international fashion events and, over the past two decades, has made a name for itself in particular for promoting gifted young designers.