Did you know you can actually help your favorite driver to victory lane in the FIA Formula E championship? Motorsport.com and TAG Heuer talked to Formula E stars Nelson Piquet Jr. and Sam Bird about how the innovative FanBoost concept works. No other race series in the world allows its fans to affect the outcome of a race like Formula E, and armed with this knowledge, you can help your favorite driver at the New York ePrix in Brooklyn on July 15 and 16.