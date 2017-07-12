Formula E fans have the power to give their favorite driver a special advantage during the big race in Brooklyn.

Did you know you can actually help your favorite driver to victory lane in the FIA Formula E championship? Motorsport.com and TAG Heuer talked to Formula E stars Nelson Piquet Jr. and Sam Bird about how the innovative FanBoost concept works. No other race series in the world allows its fans to affect the outcome of a race like Formula E, and armed with this knowledge, you can help your favorite driver at the New York ePrix in Brooklyn on July 15 and 16.

Be part of something big