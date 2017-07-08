Hide press release Show press release

ASTON MARTIN RACING SET TO REVEAL NEW RACE CAR THIS WEEKEND

Special-edition V8 Vantage GTE to take on all-comers in Red Bull Soapbox Race

Aston Martin team to be judged on speed, creativity and showmanship as they try to repeat the on-track success of the Le Mans winning V8 Vantage GTE

7 July 2017, Gaydon: Aston Martin Racing will reveal a very special-edition of the V8 Vantage GTE that won the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans at this Sunday’s Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace in London. The ’24 Seconds of Le Ally Pally’ will see a crack team of Aston Martin personnel, take on all-comers in a miniature version of the Le Mans winning V8 Vantage GTE.

David King, President of Aston Martin Racing said: “When taking on a challenge as big as this it is important to rally your troops and throw everything you’ve got at it. Aston Martin has enjoyed great on-track success with the V8 Vantage GTE so it was the obvious choice for the design of our soapbox entry. I don’t think we’ll be putting our race drivers in it though as we need them to be in one piece for their next World Endurance Championship race the following week!”

Aston Martin has a successful Innovation Partnership with Red Bull Racing but there will be no favouritism on Sunday. It is a level playing field, so to speak, and the Aston Martin crew is ready for the fight having made meticulous preparations.

Over 104 years ago, early Aston Martin cars were designed for hill-climb racing so all that knowledge can now be turned on its head. It’s not great news for those who love the sound of a V8 or V12 engine as the power source for this event much quieter…gravity! With design and engineering by Aston Martin and the build taking place at Aston Martin Works in Newport Pagnell, the Aston Martin challenger is already a favourite for the event.

Entrants are judged on speed, obviously, and creativity of design. They are also judged on showmanship and this is where Le Mans winners Darren Turner (GB) and Jonny Adam (GB) can help. Well-known for their ability to put on a great show, the two racers will be on hand to support Alex Summers, Aston Martin Prototype Operations Senior Engineer who has (been) volunteered to race the mini-Vantage.

“Having watched the Red Bull Soapbox Race numerous times, it looks the most amazing event so I can’t wait to go and see it for real,” said Turner. “There is no way in the world I would get into one but I’m very happy to wave the brave pilot on his merry way. I hope Alex manages to last for more than 24 seconds and, most importantly, makes it to the bottom in one piece!”

Tickets for the race have sold out but you can catch all the action on Dave (Sky 111, Freeview 12, Virgin 127) from 17:00hrs on Sunday. Fans can also vote for the Aston Martin Racing team by visiting http://www.redbullsoapboxrace.com/uk/en/team/24-seconds-of-le-ally-pally/.