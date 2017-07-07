The Gumball 3000 is as much about showing off as it is about performance, and this custom Porsche 911 GT3 RS should be quite a sight during the day and at night. The performance coupe features a neon chartreuse vinyl wrap that glows in the dark in a similar shade when the sun goes down.







The wrap’s layout came from American company Garb-Design, and the application was from Austrian tuner Blackbox-Richter. They call this creation the Light Tron 911. To make the glow-in-the-dark effect work, the company started with a white Porsche and coated in in matte black. Then there was a second layer of neon-yellow-green phosphor. A third application added black-white-reflex, and then the firm gave the body more black matte with gloss overlays.

According to Blackbox-Richter, the multiple layers of vinyl required a week to apply. The firm also accented the appearance with matching powder-coated wheels. In total, the work cost several thousand euros.







The neon 911 competes as part of the three-vehicle Wolfpack team, which includes another GT3 RS and an Audi R8 V10. In addition to the wraps, the Porsches have better flowing exhausts. The Audi has a new body kit and powder-coated wheels.

This year’s Gumball 300 runs between Riga, Latvia, and Mykonos, Greece, from July 1 to 8.

Porsche currently has an update for the 911 GT3 RS under development. Spy shots reveal that the model takes the NACA-duct-covered front end from the recently revealed GT2 RS. The top naturally aspirated 911 might receive a 4.2-liter flat six instead of the current model's 4.0-liter unit. The extra displacement could push displacement to between 520 horsepower (388 kilowatts) and 550 hp (410 kW). A Weissach Package might let buyers to pay for an even lighter version of the already featherweight model. A debut of the refreshed GT3 RS is likely still a few months away because Porsche likely wants to continue riding the wave of press about the 690 hp (515 kW) GT2 RS.

Source: Blackbox-Richter