Following the debut of the highly anticipated Dodge Demon just a few weeks ago – and on unofficial "Hellcat Day" no less (July 7) – the Dodge Challenger has recorded one of its best sales months in recent history, besting both the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro in the process.

Dodge sold a whopping 6,605 units of the Challenger last month. Even though the muscle car is now more than nine years old on its current platform, it still proves to be a big seller over some of its rivals. Ford sold just 6,186 examples of the Mustang in June, while Chevy moved an abysmal 4,691 Camaros in the same month.







Dodge sold 319 more Challengers than Mustangs, and 1,814 more Challengers than Camaros in June, besting its previous year by more than 1,000 units. In total, Dodge has sold just 35,910 examples of the Challenger in 2017, placing it in third behind the Mustang (44,608), and Camaro (35,567) for the first half of the year.

Hopefully the arrival of the 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) Demon can help slingshot Challenger sales over Mustang and Camaro. The new Dodge Challenger Demon will have an asking price of $86,890 (including gas guzzler tax and destination) when it goes on sale in just a few weeks.

If you can't get your hands on a limited edition Demon – of which just 3,000 will be available in the U.S. – the 2017 Dodge Challenger starts at a cool $26,995, for the base SXT model, but can be had in the more powerful R/T trim for $32,995, and the 485-hp (361-kW) SRT trim for $49,195. If you’re hoping to get you hands on a 707-hp (527-kW) Hellcat model, asking MSRP is $62,495.

Source: TorqueNews



