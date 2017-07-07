Maybe you can make a cup faster than any other teapot in the world.

Generally when automakers celebrate an anniversary, they come out with a special edition vehicle with unique badges or upgrades. However, Renault has opted for a very different strategy by marking 40 years of success in Formula One by creating a yellow teapot.

Renault Yellow Teapot


A lightly caffeinated spot of tea doesn’t seem to match the high-speed, ultra-competitive world of F1, so it’s hard to imagine any team using this pot during a race. The design is really attractive, though. It combines Renault’s yellow and black livery by using a dark base, brighter top, and pinstripes for extra visual panache. The angular handle evokes the wing of an F1 car, and the spout references the racer’s nose cone. Plus, the portion where you add water has a resemblance to the vehicles’ cockpit and intake.

This product plays on Renault’s nickname for the RS01 Formula One car. Making a debut in 1977, the machine was the first racer in F1 to use turbocharging and kicked off an era of high-horsepower competition with forced induction. Ken Tyrrell, boss at the Tyrrell F1 squad, called the RS01 the Yellow Teapot as a joke, but other teams started using the nickname for Renault’s racing machine.

The Renault Yellow Teapot goes on sale in September and sells for 129 euros ($147 at current exchange rates). The company intends to make just 40 of them. Interested customers can get one from the Atelier Renault on the Champs-Elysées or at the Atelier’s online store. The restaurant there will also be using them, too.

Renault Yellow Teapot


The Renault team battled reliability problems with the RS01 but eventually won the 1979 Grand Prix de France with it. Over time, The French company managed to find success in F1, including 11 Drivers’ Championships and 12 Constructors’ Championships.

Source: Renault

