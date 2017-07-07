The quirky little HR-V quickly became one of Honda’s best-selling vehicles when it hit the market in 2015. This year alone the company has sold more than 46,000 examples in the U.S. But in an effort to keep things fresh abroad, Honda has rolled out the unique Black Edition trim in the U.K.

Like the CR-V Black Edition before it, the HR-V Black Edition gains new black accents like running boards, skid plats, front grille, mirror caps, and 18-inch alloys. The interior is finished in a special edition leather and carpets, with black accents found throughout the cabin, naturally.







Available with the standard 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine available in European models, the HR-V Black Edition starts at £25,000 ($32,200) in the U.K. with the standard manual gearbox, or £26,210 ($33,760) with the optional CVT. The manual diesel option can be had for £26,820 ($34,540).

"Both the HR-V and CR-V are much loved by customers, and the CR-V Black Edition has gone down extremely well with those looking for something a little more distinctive and individual along with some nice premium touches. We look forward to the new HR-V version hitting forecourts over the next few weeks, and to extending the run of CR-V Black Edition to meet demand," said Dave Hodgetts, Managing Director of Honda U.K.

Along with the arrival of the new HR-V Black Edition, Honda will extend he number of CR-V Black Editions available to buyers. The CR-V Black Edition is available with standard four-wheel drive, and choice of either a 2.0-liter i-VTEC gas engine with a manual for £31,000 ($39,930), or a 1.6-liter i-DTEC with an automatic for £34,300 ($44,180).

Similar to the HR-V, the CR-V comes loaded with black running boards, tailgate spoiler, front grille, skid plates, and 19-inch alloy wheels. A full leather interior with contrast stitching and black accents throughout, including an embossed Black Edition logo on the front and rear seats.

Source: Honda U.K.



