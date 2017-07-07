The user DisneyFun1 from the Mustang 6G forums has posted Ford’s order guide for the 2018 Mustang, and the document has revealed some previously unknown new packages for the refreshed pony car.

The Mustang lineup has fewer powertrain choices by dropping the V6 from the lineup, but there are still lots of ways to dress up the vehicle. The major new addition for the EcoBoost is the Performance Package. To increase the model's capabilities, Ford retunes the settings for the chassis, stability control, power steering, and anti-lock brakes. It also includes a larger radiator, bigger rear sway bar, and a black strut-tower brace. The exterior receives 19 x 9-inch black wheels with 255/40 summer tires and a rear wing for the fastback. Inside, there’s engine spun aluminum trim and gauges for the oil pressure and vacuum.

The EcoBoost is also available with the Premium Pony Package that includes polished parts for the center section of the grille, 19-inch wheels, and window trim for the fastback. Plus, there are black or white side stripes depending on the vehicle's color. A tri-bar pony badge decorates the trunk lid, and carpeted floor mats inside feature the model's emblem.

The Wheel and Stripe Package on the Ecoboost adds aluminum wheels with painted interior pockets. There are also black or silver stripes along the fenders depending on the vehicle's color.

The GT is also available with a Performance Package. It features similar upgrades as the option pack on the EcoBoost but with even more additions. For example, there are extras like a front splitter below the fascia, Brembo six-piston front brakes with larger rotors, heavy-duty front springs, and a K-brace. The black wheels are 19 x 9-inches in front and 19 x 9.5-inches in the rear.

Customers can order a new Carbon Sport Interior Package regardless of trim. It adds carbon fiber trim to the instrument panel and shift knob. Plus, there’s Alcantara on the door panels and a mix of Ebony leather with Alcantara inserts for the seats.

The Black Accent Package is also available on both trims and requires getting a black roof. It adds dark 19 x 8.5-inch wheels and a tiny decklid spoiler. The EcoBoost receives black badges for the logos at the front and rear. For the GT, the 5.0 insignias in the side get this treatment, too.

In terms of standalone options, buyers can now get new, optional floor mats with the model’s pony logo.

The order guide doesn’t outline prices for any of these options. The 2018 Mustang arrives at dealers this fall. So far, Ford doesn’t have pricing for the refreshed model. The official outputs for the updated EcoBoost and V8 engines also are not currently known. Expect more details to leak out as the updated pony car comes closer to launch.

Source: Mustang 6G