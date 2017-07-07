Formerly known as Gumpert Sportwagenmanufaktur GmbH, Apollo Automobil is now ready to embrace a new era in the aftermath of the company’s founder departure. The first car to see the light of day will be the IE (probably not originating from “Internet Explorer”) teased earlier in the week. Fast forward to present day, an anonymous tipster has sent us a revealing official image showing most of the hardcore machine's aggressive design.

Codenamed "Titan" and set to be built in Italy, the supercar features a bare carbon fiber body with a prominent front splitter and a huge rear wing to aid downforce at both axles and keep it glued to the road at all times. From the bulging fenders and massive air vents to the roof scoop and the exhaust system, the IE screams performance. It doesn’t need big side mirror caps as we’re dealing with a vehicle that will be restricted to the track. To keep the weight low, chances are the side windows are made from something other than glass.

If the car’s design seems a little bit familiar, that’s because Apollo has already announced the IE will be an evolution of the Arrow unveiled last year as road car concept. The track-only version is being developed with Manifattura Automobili Tornio (MAT) and will use a large V12 naturally aspirated engine producing more than 800 horsepower (596 kilowatts) and a maximum torque in excess of 700 Newton-meters (516 pound-feet).







A full reveal of the new Apollo IE is expected to take place in the coming weeks or even days considering a teaser has already been released and an official image has made its way onto the World Wide Web. Following its launch, the race car will eventually receive a road-legal equivalent in the form of the Arrow S slated to use a biturbo V8 engine of unknown specifications.