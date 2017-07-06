The new Plano facility cost more than $1 billion to complete.

Goodbye Cali, hello Texas. Following the announcement that Toyota would be leaving its longstanding headquarters in Torrance, California, Toyota North America today celebrated the opening of its all-new, state-of-the-art facility in Plano, Texas – and they have plenty of photos for us to gawk over.

The new facility is part of the company’s $10 billion investment into the U.S. over the next five years, and alone cost more than $1 billion to complete. More than 4,000 jobs will be housed at the headquarters, with an effort to hire more than 1,000 new team members in the next few years. Already the company has filled more than 75 percent of its open positions.


"The opening of our new headquarters in Plano is an extraordinary next step in Toyota’s 60-year journey in the United States," said Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota in North America. "With team members from four different companies together in one campus location, we believe this will inspire greater collaboration, innovation, and faster decision making as we turn to and lead the future of mobility, all with an eye on our customers."

In its 60 years in the U.S., Toyota North America has invested a whopping $23.4 billion, including 10 manufacturing facilities around the country, nearly 1,500 Toyota and Lexus dealerships, and more than 136,000 direct and dealer employees. Apart from construction of the new facility, the aforementioned $10 billion will go towards improvements to its existing manufacturing facilities.

Already the company has kickstarted production of the new Camry in Kentucky, which will be the first vehicle in the U.S. to ride on the Toyota New Global Architecture. The Georgetown, Kentucky facility recently benefitted from more than $1 billion in equipment and personnel upgrades, adding more than 700 new employees.

Source: Toyota

More From Toyota:

Be part of something big