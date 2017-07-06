Imagine how transportation would be different without the invention of the internal combustion engine. For one thing, the entire Motor1 team would be out jobs. The latest concept from the design house Camal imagines how such a vehicle could work by melding elements from the past and the future.

Camal calls its Viva concept an “assisted carriage.” Rather than a combustion engine, this thing uses horsepower – literally. Two horses pull the vehicle along like an old-school buggy. As the animals trot along, the wheels’ movement charges on-board batteries, and the vehicle’s electric motors can assist in the propulsion when the animals get tired. The Viva can even run solely on electric power and navigate autonomously when owners want to leave the Clydesdales in the stable. The image below illustrates how the process works.







The Viva’s exterior is simple and futuristic. Long, textured rails extend down each side of the vehicle, and there are two wheels up front. Occupants sit in a large pod, and a spherical wheel is at the rear.

Camal’s images don’t provide a good sense of scale, but the Viva would be quite a large vehicle. According to the firm, it imagines the carriage being 23 feet (7 meters) long. For reference, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended is nearly 20 feet (6.092 meters) long. The Viva is also 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) wide and 6.6 feet (2 meters) tall.

The carriage’s ample size allows for an opulent interior. Four occupants would face each other from pairs of large, comfy chairs on each side of the cabin.

Don’t expect to see a return to the horse and buggy as a mainstream means of transport, but Camal has a thought-provoking idea here. When the world eventually runs out of fossil fuels, maybe this is how the rich would get around.

Source: Camal