In an effort to keep the lust for American luxury vehicles alive in China, Buick is reviving and refreshing its longstanding Excelle sedan, which has been on the market in some form or another since 2003. Our spy photographers recently caught up with the small sedan making its rounds on public roads – covered in plenty of camouflage, of course.

With the entirety of the Buick lineup getting a makeover, the Excelle is expected to do the same. Pictured here in GT spec, the Excelle shows off a significant facelift that includes a new grille, new headlights, and new taillights. Virtually all of these changes are expected to carry over to the U.S.-spec Verano as well.

The cabin receives little in the way of updates, but still looks like a nice place to be nonetheless. Features like black and beige trim are immediately noticeable, and even some subtle wood paneling can be seen on the dash.

As far as performance is concerned, it’s unclear whether the same 1.5-liter, 113-horsepower (84-kilowatt) engine will carry over, or the more powerful 1.4-liter turbo with 144 hp (107 kW). Buick could opt for the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in the newly introduced Regal, but that remains to be seen.

With over 2.68 million units sold over 13 years, the Excelle is one of the best selling Buick vehicles in China. Production of the outgoing model was ended in 2016, but a new and improved version will hit the market sometime next year. The new Excelle will expectedly ride on the same Delta II platform that underpins the aforementioned Buick Verano and Chevrolet Cruze.

Source: Automedia



