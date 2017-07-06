One of Europe's favorite vans is prettier than ever.

Ford has been preparing its European light commercial vehicle lineup for a refresh in the last couple of months and the first to arrive from the family is the facelifted Tourneo Custom van. Offering room for up to nine passengers, the people mover has received a new face, a completely redesigned interior, and some tech upgrades.

Starting with the exterior, the front fascia now features a more prominent high-mounted radiator grille with even larger company logo, sweptback headlights with new graphics and integrated LED daytime running lights, and a reshaped bumper with new fog lamps. The base versions will be equipped with standard halogen lights, while the more expensive variants will be getting Xenon illumination.

More about the refreshed Tourneo Custom:


Get inside the cabin and you’ll discover a familiar but new atmosphere. Inspired by the new Fiesta, the upscale dashboard now features a tablet-like screen for the infotainment system with SYNC3 connectivity and “soft-touch surfaces and attractive detailing with chrome and gloss black finishes,” according to the manufacturer. The everyday practicality has been enhanced by the addition of two lidded compartments on the upper instrument panel, and a generous stowage bin with twin cupholders in the center console.

Ford Tourneo Custom facelift


Ford is proud to announce the refreshed Tourneo Custom is the first vehicle in its segment to receive the Intelligent Speed Limiter technology, which enables automatic adjustment of maximum vehicle speed to remain within legal limits. Other advanced driver assistance features include Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection emergency braking system, Lane Keeping Alert, Side Wind Stabilisation, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Ford Tourneo Custom facelift
Ford Tourneo Custom facelift
Ford Tourneo Custom facelift

The model will continue to be offered with an EcoBlue diesel engine in three power stages - 105 horsepower (78 kilowatts), 130 hp (97 kW), and 170 hp (127 kW). The unit can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox with two clutches. Interestingly, a rear air suspension system that delivers “a supple, controlled and level ride across a wide range of load conditions” will be available with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Last but not least, the Blue oval company will be offering two new range-topping trim levels, the Titanium X and the Sport. The former will come with leather trim, SYNC 3 with satellite navigation and rear view camera, and HID Xenon headlamps as standard, while the Sport will add a full exterior body kit with twin bonnet stripes and unique 17-inch alloy wheels, alongside partial leather interior trim.

Source: Ford

Be part of something big