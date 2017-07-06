Large 21-inch wheels and a plethora of glossy accents to spruce up the first-ever 6 Series GT.

It’s becoming the norm at BMW. First, the standard model comes out and then a few weeks later its more athletic sibling with M Performance goodies joins the lineup. Some would say the 5 Series GT 6 Series GT is not exactly worthy of the sporty treatment, but let’s not forget that even the 2 Series Active Tourer minivan can be had with an M Sport Package, so anything is possible.

The go-faster BMW M GmbH division was in charge of developing the parts tailored to the new model, starting off with a sporty exhaust system aiming to deliver a “truly impressive acoustic and visual dimension.” Those are some big words, so we’ll have to hear it ourselves to believe it. Available for the 630i and 640i xDrive models, the new system comes with a stainless steel silencer and has trapezoid or round tips in carbon fiber or chrome, depending on the model you go for. The round ones are adorned with an engraved “M” logo whereas the others come with “M Performance” lettering.

Moving on to other bits compatible with the new 6 Series Gran Turismo, big 21-inch alloys with a two-tone finish and a two-level double-spoke design are available. These stylish wheels provide a mélange between glossy surfaces and burnished areas. Behind them is the upgraded braking system with aluminum four-piston fixed red calipers at the front teamed up with single-piston calipers for the rear axle.

More glossy touches are noticeable at the front where BMW’s corporate kidney grille has a shiny black appearance while the side profile shows a pair of mirror caps dipped in carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The 6 Series Gran Turismo depicted here is wearing a multi-layer paint with a Frozen Black foil combined with black and grey matte stripes.

We’re not able to have a look inside the cabin just yet, but BMW says its new GT has a sporty steering wheel partially covered in Alcantara and Nappa leather. Even M-branded floor mats are available.

Should the package be to your liking, BMW mentions it will offer all of the above mentioned parts from day one.

Source: BMW

