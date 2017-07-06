Hide press release Show press release

Dodge Announces Pricing for 2018 Dodge Durango SRT: America’s Fastest, Most Powerful and Most Capable Three-Row SUV



New Dodge Durango SRT starts at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination)



 New 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is the most powerful three-row SUV with its 475-horsepower legendary 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine

 Fastest and most capable three-row SUV with a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)–certified quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds and capable of 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration in 4.4 seconds

 Durango SRT out-hauls every three-row SUV on the road with best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds

 New exterior performance features include widebody exterior design and functional SRT hood with center air inlet duct flanked by heat extractors, as well as a new front fascia and lower valence to house new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps

 Standard leather and suede, available high-performance Demonic Red Laguna leather seating and new carbon-fiber trim distinguish Durango SRT’s performance interior

 All customers who buy a new Durango SRT will receive one full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving

 The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT will start arriving in Dodge dealerships during fourth quarter 2017

The Dodge and SRT brands are rocking the high-performance automotive world once again, bringing a huge burst of American power, acceleration and best-in-class tow capability to the three-row SUV segment with the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT – the fastest SUV in its class. With the proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 under its new functional SRT hood, the new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, and a wicked fast time on the drag strip – from 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.4 seconds, covering the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds as certified by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

“The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “This is what you get, when you take everything great about the Durango and combine it with the performance of the Charger SRT: a 12-second quarter mile, 8,700-lb.-toy hauling, three-row muscle car.” Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $62,995 (excluding $1,095 destination). The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is loaded with standard performance features, including:



 Proven 392-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 delivers 475 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and 4.4 second 0-60 mph times

 New performance-tuned AWD system helps the Durango SRT set world-class performance marks

 Standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission specifically calibrated for the Dodge Durango SRT to optimize shift points and deliver maximum torque to all four wheels

 Massive new Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers and vented rotors at all four corners, measuring 15 inches (front-slotted) and 13.8 inches (rear)

 Bilstein active-damping high-performance suspension

 20 in. x 10 in. Goliath wheel with Low Gloss Black Noise finish

 New Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season tires or available Pirelli P Zero three-season tires

 New widebody exterior brings the Durango SRT together as a true performance SUV

 Newly designed SRT hood with a functional cold-air duct and heat extractors to cool the engine

and improve overall performance

 New front fascia and lower valence to house new cold-air duct and LED fog lamps

 New performance AWD badging on liftgate

 New interior appointments including SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel with SRT

paddle shifters, heated and ventilated front and heated second-row captain’s chairs with

embroidered SRT logos

 New driver-oriented electronic T-shifter, standard on all 2018 Durango models, provides the

driver with intuitive gear selection and offers an Auto Stick selector gate for added control

 Premium velour bound floor mats with embroidered SRT logo

 New SRT rear body-color lower fascia with Gloss Black accent surrounds the 4-inch dual round

exhaust tips finished in Nickel Chrome

 New 180-mph speedometer

 New SRT seven-mode drive system gives the driver the ability to precisely adjust drive

settings to maximize performance or comfort

 New Sport Mode reduces shift times by up to 50 percent versus Auto Mode and delivers up to

65 percent of the 392 HEMI engine’s torque to the rear wheels

 New Track Mode delivers maximum performance track driving with 160-millisecond shifts and

up to 70 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels for the most pronounced rear-wheeldrive

experience

 Sophisticated Active Damping System opens and closes the Durango SRT’s suspension’s

damper valves, according to which of the seven modes is chosen, giving the driver options for

any driving style

 Stiffer front springs (3 percent), stiffer rear springs (16 percent) and stiffer rear sway bar (18

percent) give Durango SRT drivers outstanding high-speed cornering capability.

 New exhaust system tuned to offer an unmistakably deep, high-performance Dodge SRT

exhaust note modeled after the Dodge Charger SRT



Available options include 20 in. x 10 in. split-five spoke wheels with Low Gloss Black Noise finish,

three season tires, trailer tow, power sunroof, Demonic Red Laguna leather seating, rear DVD

entertainment and technology group. Durango SRT also has an available premium interior, which

includes suede-wrapped headliner and A pillars, true carbon-fiber instrument panel and door bezels

(late availability), and a hand-wrapped instrument panel with live black and silver accent stitch.



The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is available in seven exterior colors, including B5 Blue (late availability),

Billet Clear Coat, Bruiser Grey Clear Coat, Dark Black Clear Coat, Granite Clear Coat, Octane Red Pearl

Coat and White Knuckle Clear Coat.



Manufacturing: Built in Detroit

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is built at the 3-million-square-foot Jefferson North Assembly Plant

(JNAP) in Detroit, which has been the site of Durango production since its introduction in the 2011

model year.



Official Driving School of Dodge/SRT

The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona, is the Official High

Performance Driving School of Dodge/SRT. All customers who buy a new model SRT will receive one

full-day session of high-performance driving with professional instruction and time on the track as part

of the Dodge SRT package. For more information, visit www.driveSRT.com.



About Dodge and SRT Brands

The Dodge brand is America’s mainstream performance brand. With the purification of the brand and

consolidation with SRT, Dodge is focusing on its performance roots with every single model it offers.

The Dodge and SRT brands offer a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out within their

own segments. Dodge is the mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate

performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand

with one vision and one voice.



From muscle cars to minivans, crossovers and full-size SUVs, the Dodge brand’s full lineup of 2017

models deliver best-in-class horsepower, class-exclusive technology, unmatched capability and a slew

of cool features, such as LED headlamps, Dodge signature racetrack tail lamps, active exhaust, coldair

induction, 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment centers and 7-inch customizable gauge

clusters, to name a few. For the 2017 model year, the Dodge brand lineup features the 25th

anniversary Viper, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the new

Challenger GT, Charger Daytona and Challenger T/A, as well as the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT

Hellcat and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.

New for 2018, Dodge introduces the new 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — the fastest

quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, as well as the 2018

Dodge Durango SRT – America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.