In 1957, Fiat introduced the original 500 hatchback. Now nearly 60 years to the day, the company is celebrating that iconic milestone with a commemoration that includes a special edition 500 trim and even a few limited edition stamps, of which just one million will be produced.

The original Fiat 500 first rolled off the production line on July 4th, 1957. During its first production run, nearly four million models were sold internationally and in Fiat's home market of Italy, making it one of the best-selling vehicles of the day. An impressive 400,000 of those original models can still be found on roads today.

Here and now in 2017, Fiat has sold more than six millions examples of the 500, both the original and the reimagined model, introduced in 2007. Two million sales of the second generation have been recorded so far around the globe since the classic supermini was revived 10 years ago.





"Few cars can claim to have made the same impression on popular culture and even fewer still have continued to inspire others and imbue passion for six decades," said Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.K.

Today the Fiat 500 is available in a range of different variants, including the base Pop model and the high-horsepower Abarth trim. The 500 comes with a base 1.4-liter engine producing 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts), and a more powerful turbocharged unit in the Abarth model, which produces 160 hp (119 kW).

As part of the celebration, the company has introduced the aforementioned "Anniversario" edition, which gains two new-old color schemes (Sicilia Orange and Riviera Green), as well as 16-inch retro wheels, an "Anniversario" badge affixed to the tailgate, and a custom cabin with a retro 60s vibe. Limited edition stamps can also be found throughout Europe, costing €0.95 ($1.000).

Source: Fiat



